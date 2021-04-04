IND USA
South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live(Twitter)
cricket

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score

Pakistan are already leading the series 1-0 while it's a must-win contest for Temba Bavuma-led South Africa. Follow the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd live score here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Pakistan have won the toss and chose to field first in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Babar Azam & Co are already leading the series 1-0 and will look to continue the momentum to have an unassailable lead. South Africa, on the other hand, cannot afford a loss if they want to keep themselves alive in the 3-match series.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams for 2nd ODI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

south africa pakistan
