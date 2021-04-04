South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score
Pakistan have won the toss and chose to field first in the 2nd ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Babar Azam & Co are already leading the series 1-0 and will look to continue the momentum to have an unassailable lead. South Africa, on the other hand, cannot afford a loss if they want to keep themselves alive in the 3-match series.
Here are the playing XIs of both teams for 2nd ODI:
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi