South Africa vs Pakistan: Dale Steyn hits back at troll for making Babar Azam remark
The Proteas thrashed Pakistan 3-0 in the recently-concluded Test series and also won the ODI series 3-2, with Steyn playing important roles in both the victories.cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2019 21:25 IST
South Africa speedster Dale Steyn completely destroyed a troll on social media after the latter tried to make fun of him using a Babar Azam remark. The Proteas thrashed Pakistan 3-0 in the recently-concluded Test series and also won the ODI series 3-2, with Steyn playing important roles in both the victories.
Also Read: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I in Cape Town: Live cricket score and updates
It all started with Steyn —who is not part of the T20I series between the two teams — posting a Tweet on social media which read: “Okay that’s enough from me. Watching this Test from the comfort of my couch, did I just become a armchair critic? #WhoAmI”.
Okay that’s enough from me. Watching this Test from the comfort of my couch, did I just become a armchair critic? #WhoAmI— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2019
One of the social media user commented by saying: “You sure need some comfort after that spanking by Babar Azam in the Test series.”
You sure need some comfort after that spanking by Babar Azam in the Test series.— BernaLeo (@MQunClub91011) January 31, 2019
But Steyn was having none of it as he hit back at him, saying: “Yes, 3-0 in the test series is a proper spanking. #burn”.
Yes, 3-0 in the test series is a proper spanking. #burn— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2019
The user tried to calm down the situation but the damage had already been done by then.
Just wanted a reply from you legend! Well played.😂😂👏🏼👏🏼— BernaLeo (@MQunClub91011) January 31, 2019
The Proteas have got the better of Pakistan in two formats and will look to end it on a high in the T20I series. The two teams are scheduled to play three T20Is in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Centurion respectively.
First Published: Feb 01, 2019 21:10 IST