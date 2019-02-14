South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Day 2 in Durban: Live cricket score and updates

Day 1 Round-up: Top-scorer Quinton de Kock admitted South Africa were “caught off guard” when Sri Lanka bowled them out for 235 on the first day of the first Test at Kingsmead on Wednesday. Underdogs Sri Lanka, seemingly in disarray going into the match, reached 49 for one at the close to finish the day in a strong position. Left-arm opening bowler Vishwa Fernando and right-arm seamer Kasun Rajitha, playing in their fourth and fifth Tests respectively, did the major damage. Fernando took four for 62 and Rajitha claimed three for 68. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:39 IST