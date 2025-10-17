Search Search
Friday, Oct 17, 2025
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch SA W vs SL W live on TV, online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 06:42 am IST

South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 fixture in Colombo.

Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa will look to continue with the winning momentum when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka in their fifth match of the Women's World Cup 2025 edition at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. After losing their opening match against England, South Africa bounced back strongly, registering wins over New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh. As a result, the side sits in a comfortable third position in the overall standings.

South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup on Friday. (PTI)
South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the Women's World Cup on Friday. (PTI)

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are yet to register a single win. To make matters worse, their two matches were abandoned due to rain, and the Chamari Athapaththu-led side now faces an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals. The co-hosts of the tournament are in seventh position in the points table, having earned two points from four matches.

A loss against South Africa will all but end Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the semi-finals. Rain is predicted for Friday in Colombo, and another washout is on the cards. The fixture between Sri Lanka and South Africa is in the mercy of the rain gods.

Squads:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka:

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Friday, October 17 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Women's World Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.

