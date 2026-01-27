South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch SA vs WI live on TV and online

Both South Africa and the West Indies will look to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the upcoming marquee T20 World Cup, when the two teams meet in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday at Boland Park in Paarl. The three matches will give both sides a good opportunity to test out what combination works best heading into the 20-team tournament, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. South Africa will take on West Indies in the 1st T20I on Tuesday. (AP)

The Proteas and Windies have squared off against each other 26 times in T20Is, with the latter winning on 14 occasions, while South Africa coming out on top on 12 occasions.

South Africa's players have been busy in the recently concluded SA20, and the hosts start as overwhelming favourites, given the form of Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock.

Squads: South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Johnson Charles, Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies: When will the 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies be played? The 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies will be played on Tuesday, January 27 at 9:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies be played? The 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies will be played at Boland Park in Paarl.

Which channels will telecast the 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies? The 1st T20I between South Africa and the West Indies will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.