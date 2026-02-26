South Africa vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score: SA not complacent ahead of WI tie, says Maharaj

Live

By

South Africa have a superior head-to-head against the West Indies!

South Africa vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score: Who would have thought at the start of the Super 8s that the West Indies-South Africa encounter today at Ahmedabad at 3 PM (IST) would garner so much attention in India? But after the 76-run drubbing at the hands of South Africa, India don't have their destiny entirely in their own hands, so the SA-WI tie becomes very important for them. India are playing later today against Zimbabwe but before that, they would want South Africa to beat the West Indies. If that happens, all they need are wins against Zimbabwe and the Caribbean team (on March 1 in Kolkata) to qualify for the semis, but if the West Indies, who thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 game, somehow beat South Africa today, India will not only have to win their remaining two games but also ensure they win handsomely, so as to have a better net-run rate than both South Africa and the West Indies, at least better than one of them to qualify for the semis. India's net run rate at present is in the negative, that is -3.800. India's batting has been a worry more or less all through the tournament so far but against South Africa it reached its nadir as chasing 188 to win, Suryakumar Yadav's men folded for just 111 in the 19th over, their worst defeat in the history of the T20 World Cup, by runs that is. Meanwhile, whoever wins today between South Africa and the West Indies, they will have one foot in the semis, make no mistake. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell had a great day at the office for Shai Hope's team against Zimbabwe and helped pile up 254/6, the second-highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup. South Africa, after finding themselves at 20/3, managed to post a solid total against India thanks largely to David Miller and Dewald Brevis. So, both teams would fancy their chances in light of their Super 8 openers. South Africa have played four matches at Ahmedabad this edition but their spinner Keshav Maharaj denies they have a clear-cut advantage against Hope's men. "The four matches that we've played here, conditions have played very differently throughout the game. So I don't see it too much of an advantage. It's just making sure that we adapt quicker rather than later compared to the opposition," he said. To sum it up from an Indian fan's point of view, South Africa must beat the West Indies to make things easier for Surya's men. ...Read More

India are playing later today against Zimbabwe but before that, they would want South Africa to beat the West Indies. If that happens, all they need are wins against Zimbabwe and the Caribbean team (on March 1 in Kolkata) to qualify for the semis, but if the West Indies, who thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 game, somehow beat South Africa today, India will not only have to win their remaining two games but also ensure they win handsomely, so as to have a better net-run rate than both South Africa and the West Indies, at least better than one of them to qualify for the semis. India's net run rate at present is in the negative, that is -3.800. India's batting has been a worry more or less all through the tournament so far but against South Africa it reached its nadir as chasing 188 to win, Suryakumar Yadav's men folded for just 111 in the 19th over, their worst defeat in the history of the T20 World Cup, by runs that is. Meanwhile, whoever wins today between South Africa and the West Indies, they will have one foot in the semis, make no mistake. Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell had a great day at the office for Shai Hope's team against Zimbabwe and helped pile up 254/6, the second-highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup. South Africa, after finding themselves at 20/3, managed to post a solid total against India thanks largely to David Miller and Dewald Brevis. So, both teams would fancy their chances in light of their Super 8 openers. South Africa have played four matches at Ahmedabad this edition but their spinner Keshav Maharaj denies they have a clear-cut advantage against Hope's men. "The four matches that we've played here, conditions have played very differently throughout the game. So I don't see it too much of an advantage. It's just making sure that we adapt quicker rather than later compared to the opposition," he said. To sum it up from an Indian fan's point of view, South Africa must beat the West Indies to make things easier for Surya's men.