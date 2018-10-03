Today in New Delhi, India
South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI in Bloemfontein: Proteas lose early wickets

Catch all the action of the second ODI between South Africa and Zimbabwe through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2018 17:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
South Africa vs Zimbabwe,South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018,Live Cricket Score
File image of Zimbabwe cricketer Tendai Chatara(IDI via Getty Images)

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The Proteas lead the series 1-0 after their five-wicket win in the first ODI. The hosts will look to win the match and seal the three-match series by taking an unassailable lead today itself.

Follow live commentary of the second match between South Africa and Zimbabwe below -

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 17:05 IST

