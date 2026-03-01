South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Score: ZIM win toss and opt to bat in hot Delhi day game; SA change up XI
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sikandar Raza wins the toss and opts to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Plenty of changes in both teams for this match.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: On the face of it, this is a dead rubber. Zimbabwe are already knocked out after a very spirited and impressive campaign, while South Africa are through to the semifinals already and have more or less already sealed the top spot in the Super 8 group....Read More
Both teams, neighbouring countries in southern Africa, will have very different reasons for wanting to win this contest. South Africa's reason is to keep the momentum going, still the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with the knowledge that the kind of form and rhythm they are in across the lineup should not fade away, no matter come what.
For Zimbabwe, it's a matter of pride, particularly for the bowlers who have been hit for 560 combined runs in their last 40 overs. This is a far better team than that number indicates, and as they leave the subcontinent after a campaign in which they beat Australia and Sri Lanka, they will want that to be the lasting thought.
There isn't much that this game can change on paper – but a potential result for Sikandar Raza and his team could still knock the Proteas off their balance, and have a lasting impact on the remainder of this tournament.
ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani
SA: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Three changes on each side. Proteas rest Maharaj, Rabada, and Jansen, with Maphaka, Nortje, and Linde coming in.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hot day in Delhi and Raza opts to bat first. Admits his team has been battered recently, but wants to leave on a good note despite a lot of injuries.
Markram also would have batted first. Three changes for the Proteas.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Not too far from the toss in Delhi, where it is going to be a hot afternoon game. The Delhi pitch typically plays fairly even, leaning towards flatness with runs on offer. Zimbabwe will certainly not want to bowl first again – their template will be their win over Australia in Sri Lanka earlier this tournament.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: The main event of the day will take place at the Eden Gardens in a virtual quarterfinal. There is an off-chance that the winner of that game could rise into first place in the table – but that would require South Africa to be crushed right now, and for a crushing victory in that game as well.
At the moment, it seems like a pretty locked-in bet to say that it will be a South Africa vs New Zealand semifinal at the Eden Gardens.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will be disappointed by their bowling performances in the last two matches against WI and India, which ended up giving their batters no chance of making a push. With their elimination already sealed, it's a matter of take a win for the road after an impressive tournament.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Thanks to a comfortable victory over the West Indies after captain Aiden Markram played a special innings, to follow up their thumping of India in Ahmedbad, the Proteas have booked their spot in the semifinals in dominant style. They are also likely to finish top of this group with a ridiculous NRR irrespctive of what happens today.
SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: It's the last day of the Super 8 stage as the tournament really gets down to business. The big game of the day is in the evening in Kolkata – but we have a little taster up front in Delhi, where the in-form South African team take on their neighbours Zimbabwe. All the build-up right here.