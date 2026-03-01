South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Score: ZIM win toss and opt to bat in hot Delhi day game; SA change up XI

Live

SA vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: On the face of it, this is a dead rubber. Zimbabwe are already knocked out after a very spirited and impressive campaign, while South Africa are through to the semifinals already and have more or less already sealed the top spot in the Super 8 group. Both teams, neighbouring countries in southern Africa, will have very different reasons for wanting to win this contest. South Africa's reason is to keep the momentum going, still the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with the knowledge that the kind of form and rhythm they are in across the lineup should not fade away, no matter come what. For Zimbabwe, it's a matter of pride, particularly for the bowlers who have been hit for 560 combined runs in their last 40 overs. This is a far better team than that number indicates, and as they leave the subcontinent after a campaign in which they beat Australia and Sri Lanka, they will want that to be the lasting thought. There isn't much that this game can change on paper – but a potential result for Sikandar Raza and his team could still knock the Proteas off their balance, and have a lasting impact on the remainder of this tournament. Playing XIs: ZIM: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani SA: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

