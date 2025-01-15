Menu Explore
South Africa's Anrich Nortje ruled out of Champions Trophy with back injury

PTI |
Jan 15, 2025 10:15 PM IST

It is the third time in six ICC events that Anrich Nortje has been forced to miss due to an injury.

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje was on Wednesday ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury.

Anrich Nortje has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup final(AP)
Anrich Nortje has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup final(AP)

Nortje, who has not played international cricket since the T20 World Cup final in June last year, was named in the Champions Trophy squad earlier this week but scans on Monday made it clear that he is not going to be fit in time for the ICC event beginning February 19 in Pakistan.

"Pretoria Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remainder of the Betway SA20 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a back injury," said Cricket South Africa in a statement.

"The 31-year-old, who was initially named in the Champions Trophy squad, underwent scans on Monday afternoon which revealed the extent of the injury.

"He is not expected to recover in time for the 50-over tournament, where South Africa will begin their campaign on February 21 against Afghanistan in Karachi, Pakistan. His replacement will be announced in due course," the statement added.

Nortje has not played an ODI since September 2023 when he suffered a stress fracture.

In the T20 World Cup the following year, he was South Africa's stand out bowler. The Proteas had lost the final to India in Barbados.

It is the third time in six ICC events that Nortje has been forced to miss due to an injury.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings.
