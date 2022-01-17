'Spare a thought for him': Ex-IND opener compares ongoing turmoil in Indian cricket to 'many of Dravid's Test innings'

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra urged fans to spare a thought for present Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, who has incurred a turbulent start to his coaching career, given the ongoing turmoil in Indian cricket.

The turmoil began a month after Kohli had stepped down as the T20I leader in November following the 2021 T20 World Cup. He removed from ODI captaincy a month later with Rohit Sharma being named the captain.

Few days after the announcement, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that Kohli was requested to reconsider his decision on T20I captaincy and that he was removed from the ODI role as selectors did not want two white-ball captains. However, Kohli contradicted the statements saying he had no communication on the matter and revealed that the he was informed about the ODI captaincy removal 90 minutes before the team selection meeting for the South Africa Test series. The controversy had stretched until the final day of 2021 when chief selector Chetan Sharma reiterated Ganguly's words while naming the ODI squad for the South Africa series.

With Kohli still being the cynosure of this turmoil in Indian cricket, having announced his decision to relinquish Test captaincy last week, Aakash has compared the ongoing situation with many of Dravid's Test innings as a batter.

"Also, spare a thought on the beginning of Dravid’s coaching career…it has started just like many of his Test innings did as a batter. One of the openers dismissed cheaply…Dravid walks in and the second wicket falls immediately…Jam to stabilise the ship now," he tweeted.

While the selectors have named Rohit as the new white-ball captain, they have been left with a tough task in hand in choosing Kohli's replacement for Test captaincy role.

Aakash further feels that Dravid's tenure has been eased by the selectors as well, who have been inconsistent with their selections.

“Selectors haven't helped his cause either, lets be very honest. Because the type of selections that have been made in the last few months which makes us only question their choices,” he said on his YouTube channel while speaking on the same.