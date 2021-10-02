‘Special player, made for greater things’: Sehwag, Aakash Chopra others laud Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden IPL ton

Ruturaj Gaikwad on Saturday became the youngest Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player to score a century in Indian Premier League (IPL). Batting against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi, the right-hand batter notched up the triple figures with a gigantic six on the final ball of the innings. He returned unbeaten on 101 off 60 balls as CSK set a challenging 190-run target for the Royals.

Gaikwad struck as many as nine fours and five sixes in his 60-ball 101 not out to make a mockery of Royals’ bowling attack in their 12th round encounter. In the final over, Jadeja faced four deliveries, leaving Gaikwad with two deliveries and he pulled Mustafizur Rahman off the final delivery to complete the coveted landmark.

As soon as the CSK opener struck the six over deep mid-wicket, entire CSK dugout was on their feet while people on social media lost their calm. People from the cricket fraternity were also thrilled to watch Ruturaj’s innings as they took to social media to heap praise on the youngster.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag termed Ruturaj a ‘special player’ and tweeted: “Remember the name. #RuturajGaikwad. Special player, made for greater things. Matter of time before he dominates World Cricket. #CSKvsRR”

DC spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “Ruturaj 🔥🔥🔥. What a knock and what a player👏👏 #csk #CSKvsRR.”

Here are reactions from other former cricketers:

Gaikwad's sequence of scores since resumption of IPL is 88, 38, 30, 45 and now 101 not out. There hasn't been a single failure so far and his partnerships with Faf du Plessis (25) has been the cornerstone of CSK's good batting performance.

