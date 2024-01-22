‘Speechless’ Sehwag's ‘Rama Lalla has come’ reaction goes viral after Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag said he was emotional and content after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country. Virender Sehwag(Hindustan Times)

Sehwag was among a host of cricket stars former and present, including Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, little master Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma who got an official invitation for the event.

The former India opener expressed his gratitude to all those who made this possible.

"भावुक हूँ आनंदित हूँ. मर्यादित हूँ शरणागत हूँ. सन्तुष्ट हहूँ नि:शब्द हूँ. बस राममय हूँ ।सियावर रामचंद्र जी की जय । राम लल्ला आ गए । सभी जिन्होंने इसको सम्भव किया , बलिदान दिया , उनका क्र्त्ग्य । जय श्री राम । (I am moved, I am joyful, humble, surrendered, and bounded by limits, Content, speechless, Simply immersed in the divine essence. Victory to Lord Rama. Rama Lalla has come. Gratitude to all those who made it possible, sacrificed for it. Jai Siya Ram. Jai Jai Shree Ram)," tweeted Sehwag.

Among the sporting icons, cameras spotted Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mithali Raj and Saina Nehwal during the ceremony.

"Pleased to be a part of this, very historic and looking forward to seeking blessings of Ram Lalla. To be a part of this occasion is itself a wonderful feeling and really blessed. This is my first visit to Ayodhya and I am hoping to come a lot more and seek his divine blessings," Kumble told ANI.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The temple is constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.