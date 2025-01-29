GALLE, Sri Lanka — Australia won the toss and decided to bat first in the opening test match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Spin-heavy Australia wins the toss and bats in 1st cricket test against Sri Lanka

Josh Inglis was making his test debut for Australia, which opted to play three spin bowlers on a wicket expected to assist spinners. Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann and off-spinner Todd Murphy are partnering veteran Nathan Lyon.

All-rounder Beau Webster is expected to share the new ball with Mitchell Starc.

Travis Head will open the batting for Australia, replacing Sam Konstas. Steve Smith is captaining the side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is on paternity leave.

Sri Lanka also opted for three spin bowlers, bringing in leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay to support off-spinner Nishan Peiris and left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. Both Peiris and Vandersay have both played one test each.

Sri Lanka also brought in top-order batter Oshada Fernando in place of injured Pathum Nissanka.

The second test in the two-match series begins Feb. 6, also in Galle.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva , Kusal Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.Australia.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith , Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Adrian Holdstock, South Africa.

Third Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

