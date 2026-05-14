Spiritual Virat Kohli doesn't chase accolades anymore; it's his honesty to his craft that keeps him going

If you ever wonder what it is that keeps Virat Kohli going in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it's not accolades or the big money that Royal Challengers Bengaluru pays him for his services.

The one and only Virat Kohli!(REUTERS)

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Of course, it's his passion and love for the game, but more than that, it's his honesty to his craft. That's why he continues to score runs. Last night, he scored his first century of IPL 2026, and his 105 not out in a 193-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at Raipur proved to be match-winning. With that, the defending champions have put one foot in the play-offs.

Also Read: Virat Kohli’s INR 4.75 crore century wipes off INR 3.15 crore damage from 2 ducks with savage century vs KKR

It's been almost two years since he retired from T20Is. That came minutes after India's win in the T20 World Cup final in the West Indies. And then last year, he retired from Tests. So, ODI is the only format where he is active as an international cricketer and intends to play the next World Cup in 2027 on the African continent.

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{{^usCountry}} Kohli has no real business playing in the IPL. He could very well walk away from the league after winning it last season. He is one of the richest cricketers in the world, so he is not doing it for money either. Pleasantly shocking, to say the least! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli has no real business playing in the IPL. He could very well walk away from the league after winning it last season. He is one of the richest cricketers in the world, so he is not doing it for money either. Pleasantly shocking, to say the least! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some readers will be pleasantly shocked to know that this IPL Kohli is enjoying his most successful season, in terms of the strike rate. After last night's effort, his strike rate is 165.5. His previous best was in 2024 when his strike rate was 154.70. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some readers will be pleasantly shocked to know that this IPL Kohli is enjoying his most successful season, in terms of the strike rate. After last night's effort, his strike rate is 165.5. His previous best was in 2024 when his strike rate was 154.70. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That's why they say to a budding cricketer, practice as much as you can. Look for no shortcuts. Work on your basics, and those who do it carve a different, special path for themselves. Kohli's work ethics have been so airproof that no matter how casual he may feel before an innings, he is going to deliver somehow. Good habits developed early never leave one. His mind, through intense training of years, knows what is right and how to make the casual attitude ephemeral. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That's why they say to a budding cricketer, practice as much as you can. Look for no shortcuts. Work on your basics, and those who do it carve a different, special path for themselves. Kohli's work ethics have been so airproof that no matter how casual he may feel before an innings, he is going to deliver somehow. Good habits developed early never leave one. His mind, through intense training of years, knows what is right and how to make the casual attitude ephemeral. {{/usCountry}}

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Then there is also another reason. He knows there are not many super competitive matches he is going to get now. All he now plays is ODIs and some domestic cricket. The latter is good but doesn't boast the quality of international cricket, or, as a matter of fact, even the IPL. So, domestic cricket can't be very good preparation for ODIs. Then, domestic cricket is confined to some months.

So, in view of that, IPL becomes all the more important. Kohli knows that to stay in his groove, he needs quality opposition and quality fast bowlers. That's why the IPL becomes so important to him.

It won't be wrong to say that Kohli has become a workhorse in recent years, quietly going about his work without seeking the spotlight. Ever since his bad episodes with the BCCI that saw him lose or give up captaincy across formats, Kohli has grown spiritual and quiet.

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Then last year, Rajat Patidar replaced him as RCB captain. Ever since, there have been fewer occasions for him to speak, but then he is Kohli; if he wants, he can find ways. So, it can't be anything else, other than the fact that he just wants to focus on his cricket, not accolades or criticism. He had come into the KKR game on the back of two ducks, so there were some sections that were not exactly giving out favourable opinions about him.

With 484 runs at 53.78, he is an Orange Cap contender. RCB took 17 seasons before they won their first IPL trophy last year, with Kohli contributing 657 runs at 54.75 in 15 games. Looking at the way he has picked up where he had left off, it seems he is not content with just one trophy. Now, as we approach the play-offs, believe it or not, Kohli is going to be all the more dangerous for opposition teams. His passion, love and honesty are nothing short of remarkable.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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