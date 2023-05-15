Opportunity for Harry Brook to justify price tag in do-or-die encounter: SRH's predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 15, 2023 09:53 AM IST

SRH predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2023: SRH will have to win their remaining three matches to present a case for themselves in the play-offs race.

SRH predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bring out their A-game when they lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in a do-or-die encounter in the ongoing edition of IPL at Ahmedabad on Monday. SRH are languishing at the ninth position on the points table and will have to win their remaining three matches to present a case for themselves in the playoffs race.

Gujarat, on the other hand, sit at a comfortable position and a win will guarantee them a play-offs spot. Heading into the contest a lot will depend on the SRH batters as teams have breached the 200-run mark on several occasions at this venue.

With that being said, the team won't tweak with the opening pair of Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma. Rahul Tripathi, who has failed to live up to his reputation, will hold the key. The batter has found his lost mojo but has failed to build on the start.

Aiden Markram too will have to lift his game and with Glenn Phillips failing to do much, the management might consider Harry Brook back in the playing XI. Brook, who was roped in for an exorbitant amount of 13.25 crores, had earlier scored a 100 in the season and the team need a similar performance from the English batter.

The biggest positive for SRH has been Henrich Klaasen and now with Abdul Samad too finding some big hits the team looks settled in the finishing department.

If we look at SRH's bowling, Mayank Markande has not found good support from the other and SRH should think of fielding two spinners by bringing in England spinner Adil Rashid in the XI.

Umran Malik too has been underutilised by the franchise and they should now go back to him in order to add some raw pace to their pace battery.

SRH predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2023:

Openers: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma

Top and middle order: Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Henrich Klaasen (wk)

Spinners: Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Impact Player: Mayank Agarwal or Sanvir Singh.

