SRH vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner eyes redemption on return to former home, Sunrisers look for stability

IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Live Score: After finally opening their account in IPL 2023, David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will now look to make it two wins in a row when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home on Monday. Delhi are placed at the bottom of the table, and are desperate for a turnaround. Sunrisers, on the other hand, too head into the contest on the back of two defeats and are placed ninth on the table. The problem for Delhi has been their batting, with David Warner being the lone player among runs but at a poor strike-rate. For SRH the problem has been the loss of form in their key players, which includes Indian stars Mayank Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi. Catch the LIVE updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals:

