SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Brook departs for duck in chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad falter vs Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have set a target of 172 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. KKR reached 171/9 in 20 overs, with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh making important contributions. In an innings, where their batting order collapsed, KKR saw Rana register 42 runs off 31 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rinku smacked 46 off 35 deliveries, including four fours and a six.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 04, 2023 10:25 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full delivery by Anukul, on fifth stump. Klaasen drives it over long-off for a six! SHOT!
-
May 04, 2023 10:17 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: One run, SRH 69/4 (9), Target 172
A good length delivery by Anukul, on off. Markram taps it to deep cover for a single.
SRH: 69/4 (9), Target: 172
-
May 04, 2023 10:11 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! SRH 61/4 (6.5), Target 172
A short delivery by Anukul, on off. Klaasen pulls it over midwicket for a four!
SRH: 61/4 (6.5), Target: 172
-
May 04, 2023 10:08 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BIG WICKET!
A full delivery by Anukul and on off. brook shiffles and tries to scoop, but misses. LBW SHOUT! UMPIRE DOESN'T REACT! THEY REVIEW AND IT WAS MISSING THE GLOVE! BALL-TRACKING SHOWS IT WAS HITTING LEG STUMP!
Brook lbw b Anukul 0 (4)
-
May 04, 2023 10:01 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! RUSSELL GETS TRIPATHI! GONE FOR 20!
A full delivery by Russell, on middle. Tripathi shuffles and tries to get it over fine leg boundary, but sends it straight to the deep fielder.
Tripathi c Vaibhav b Russell 20 (9)
-
May 04, 2023 09:58 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full toss by Russell and Tripathi clips it over deep backward square leg for a six!
-
May 04, 2023 09:52 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! ANOTHER WICKET!
A length delivery by Shardul, on the hips. Abhishek lofts it to deep backward square for a catch by Russell!
Abhishek c Russell b Shardul 9 (10)
SRH: 37/2 (3.5), Target: 172
-
May 04, 2023 09:44 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! HARSHIT REMOVES MAYANK!
A good delivery by Harshit, into the body on middle and leg. Mayank tries to defend, but can only glove it to the wicketkeeper for a catch!
Mayank c Gurbaz b Harshit 18 (11)
-
May 04, 2023 09:39 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Arora, on fifth stump. Mayank gets a top edge between the wicketkeeper and short third for a four!
-
May 04, 2023 09:36 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: No run, SRH 9/0 (1), Target 172
Back of a length delivery by Harshit, on fifth stump. Abhishek defends it towards off side.
SRH: 9/0 (1), Target: 172
-
May 04, 2023 09:27 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: A four to begin with!
A full delivery by Harshit, wide. Abhishek drives it past cover for a four!
-
May 04, 2023 09:26 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: The action resumes!
Abhishek and Mayank to open SRH's chase. Harshit to bowl the first over for KKR.
Target: 172
-
May 04, 2023 09:12 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Two runs, KKR 171/9 (20)
A full toss by Natarajan, and Arora slams it to the left of long off. Two runs.
KKR: 171/9 (20), Target for SRH: 172
-
May 04, 2023 09:10 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK WICKETS IN THE FINAL OVER!
A high full toss by Natarajan, on off. Rinku miscues his shot, and it goes to Samad at deep midwicket for a catch!
Rinku c Samad b Natarajan 46 (35)
Then, Natarajan sends a good delivery, outside off. Harshit fails to connect and tries to get the bye, and Klaasen misses. Natarajan backs up and hits it at the non-striker's end!
Harshit run out Klaasen/Natarajan 0 (1)
-
May 04, 2023 09:05 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: One run, KKR 168/7 (19)
A full delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on the stumps. Rinku guides it to deep midwicket for a single.
KKR: 168/7 (19)
-
May 04, 2023 09:04 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
A length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, outside off. Roy gets a thick edge between the wicketkeeper and short third for a four! Then he gets it through wide long-on for another four!
-
May 04, 2023 09:00 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! SHARDUL THAKUR DEPARTS!
A length delivery by Natarajan, on seventh stump. Shardul hits it high to cover sweeper for a catch!
Shardul c Samad b Natarajan 8 (6)
-
May 04, 2023 08:56 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A full delivery by Markande, on middle. Rinku launches it high over long on for a six!
-
May 04, 2023 08:50 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: ANOTHER WICKET!
A slow delivery by Bhuvneshwar, on off. Narine can only send it to extra cover for a catch!
Narine c Mayank b Bhuvneshwar 1 (2)
-
May 04, 2023 08:45 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: One run, KKR 129/5 (15)
A googly by Markande, and Rinku cuts it square of the wicket for a single.
KKR: 129/5 (15)
-
May 04, 2023 08:43 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! MARKANDE GETS RUSSELL!
Markande tosses it up, wide away from the swinging arc. Russell slices it to backward point for an easy catch!
Russell c Natarajan b Markande 24 (15)
-
May 04, 2023 08:36 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! KKR 114/4 (13)
A short delivery by Markande and Rinku clatters it wide of midwicket for a four!
KKR: 114/4 (13)
-
May 04, 2023 08:32 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
A full delivery by Markram, on fourth stump. Rana tries to get it past midwicket, but top edges it to the edge of the ring. There is no fielder in front of square in the leg side ring and Markram sprints backwards and then throws himself towards the edge of the circle at mid-on for brilliant catch!
Rana c and b Markram 42 (31)
-
May 04, 2023 08:25 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: No run, KKR 90/3 (10)
A yorker by Tyagi, on fifth stump. Rana guides it to backward point. SRH appeal for a catch! Rana doesn't leave and it is being reviewed. TIGHT! SUPER TIGHT! UltraEdge shows that balll hit the ground after it came off the bat!
KKR: 90/3 (10)
-
May 04, 2023 08:23 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES!
A short delivery by Tyagi, on the stumps. Rana pulls it high over deep square leg for a six! Then he pull shim over square leg for another six!
-
May 04, 2023 08:16 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SHOTS! RINKU IN FORM!
Markram sends a full delivery, from fifth stump. Rinku plays it over extra cover for a four! Then he slams a short delivery wide of cover sweeper for another four!
-
May 04, 2023 08:15 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SIX!
A length delivery by Natarajan, on the hips. Rana pulls it flat over deep backward square leg for a huge six!
-
May 04, 2023 08:06 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! KKR 40/3 (5)
Tyagi overpitches his delivery, on off. Rinku drives it down the ground, past mid off for a four!
KKR: 40/3 (5)
-
May 04, 2023 07:58 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BIG WICKET!
Back of a length delivery by Tyagi, outside off. Roy tries to pull, but toe-ends it to Mayank at short third for a catch!
Roy c Mayank b Tyagi 20 (19)
-
May 04, 2023 07:54 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: No run, KKR 27/2 (4)
A short length delivery by Jansen, straight. Rana gets beaten on the outside edge. No run.
KKR: 27/2 (4)
-
May 04, 2023 07:52 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Bhuvneshwar, wide of off. Roy hammers it square past point for a four!
-
May 04, 2023 07:44 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT!
JANSEN STRIKES TWICE IN THE SAME OVER!
A short delivery by Jansen, and Iyer is taken aback by the pace and can only hit it off his glove to Klaasen for a catch!
Iyer c Klaasen b Jansen 7 (4)
KKR: 16/2 (2)
-
May 04, 2023 07:39 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Back of a length delivery by Jansen, on fourth stump. Iyer gets a thick outside edge wide of slip to deep third boundary for a four!
-
May 04, 2023 07:37 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: OUT! EARLY BREAKTHROUGH!
A good delivery by Jansen, as he gets bounce on the surface and it hits Gurbaz high on the bat. He top edges it to Brook at mid-on for a catch!
Gurbaz c Brook b Jansen 0 (1)
-
May 04, 2023 07:35 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK!
In the third delivery, Bhuvneshwar sends a length ball, outside off. Roy smacks it past the short cover fielder, who was diving forward, for a four! Then he whacks a length ball to wide midwicket for another four!
-
May 04, 2023 07:33 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!
Roy and Gurbaz open for KKR. Bhuvneshwar to bowl for SRH.
-
May 04, 2023 07:14 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
-
May 04, 2023 07:13 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains say?
After winning the toss, KKR captain Rana said, "We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, just have to take game-by-game. We have had injurioes in many games, but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, need to get those 10-15 extra runsm. Twi changes - Jason is back in place of David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora replaces Jagadeeshan."
Meanwhile, SRH skipper Markram said, "We would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight's an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding, but we've underperformed with the bat. Couple of changes in our 16 with Kartik Tyagi back in the group. He was injured for a while and is raring to have a go."
-
May 04, 2023 07:02 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: KKR win toss!
KKR captain Rana wins toss, opts to bat vs SRH.
-
May 04, 2023 06:50 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Toss coming up!
Toss is coming up and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
-
May 04, 2023 06:38 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: In poor form
Both sides have been in poor form this season. KKR have been faltering after a strong start, and SRH have been disastrous. Both sides will be eyeing a win.
-
May 04, 2023 06:15 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: SRH to rely on Markande
Markande is SRH's highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps in six matches, at an economy rate of 6.41 and 15.40 average.
-
May 04, 2023 06:02 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Will Jason Roy be there?
Roy missed KKR's clash vs GT due to a back injury and he will be hoping to return to the team and add more impetus.
-
May 04, 2023 05:46 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Last meeting
Both sides met in Match 19 in the first half of this season, and SRH won by 23 runs.
Chasing a huge target of 229 runs, KKR could only reach 205/7 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Rana (75) and Rinku (58*). For SRH's bowling department, Markande and Jansen took two wickets each.
Initially, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten ton by Brook (100*). Russell took three wickets for KKR.
-
May 04, 2023 05:30 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Purple Cap race
GT pacer Shami is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets in nine matches, followed by CSK's Deshpande (17) in second place. PBKS' Arshdeep is third with 16 wickets, followed by MI spinner Chawla (15) in fourth position. RCB's Siraj (15) is fifth.
-
May 04, 2023 05:16 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player
SRH will probably use Natarajan as the extra seamer and change him with Samad in the batting innings. Meanwhile, KKR could sub out Jagadeesan for Rana or Arora when they bowl.
-
May 04, 2023 04:57 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: KKR's spin team
KKR have used their spinners to bowl 100-plus overs which is 60 percent of their total overs. The spinners have taken 33 dismissals, which is also the most by any franchise.
-
May 04, 2023 04:34 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Weather report
According to Accuweather, there is a 14 percent chance of rain at the start of the match. Later on it increases to 50 percent. Also the temperature is expected to be between 28-31 degrees Celsius.
-
May 04, 2023 04:24 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Orange Cap race
RCB captain Du Plessis leads the Orange Cap race with 466 runs, followed by RR's Jaiswal (428) in second position. Meanwhile, CSK opener Conway is third with 414 runs, RCB star Kohli (364) is fourth. Conway's opening partner Gaikwad is fifth with 354 runs.
-
May 04, 2023 04:17 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Dangerous Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar is the highest wicket-taker in SRH vs KKR IPL matches, taking 23 wickets in 21 matches, at an economy rate of 8.05 ad 26.95 average.
-
May 04, 2023 04:04 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Andre Russell vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Russell has been in hot form vs Bhuvneshwar and has whacked him for 72 off 34 balls, and has been dismissed twice. His strike rate of 211.76 is second-best to Pant's 239.39 within batters who faced a minimum of 25 deliveries from Bhuvneshwar.
-
May 04, 2023 03:46 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi in focus
Tripathi is also a former KKR player. But he has been good vs Narine and has faced the second-most balls (48), without losing his wicket by Narine. He has slammed 71 runs off those deliveries at a strike rate of 147.91.
-
May 04, 2023 03:29 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: League standings
SRH are currently ninth in the league standings with six points in eight matches, packed with three wins and five defeats. KKR are eighth with six points in nine fixtures, including three victories and six losses.
-
May 04, 2023 03:21 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other 24 times in IPL, with KKR leading 14-9 vs SRH in terms of head-to-head. Meanwhile, they have clashed against each other in Hyderabad six times, and the head-to-head record there is a 3-3 tie.
-
May 04, 2023 03:08 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Squads
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
KKR: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai
-
May 04, 2023 02:59 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
It's payback time for Kolkata Knight Riders, or so they would like to believe when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match No. 47 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of what promises to be another close contest.