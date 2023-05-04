SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Brook departs for duck in chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad falter vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders have set a target of 172 runs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 47 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. KKR reached 171/9 in 20 overs, with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh making important contributions. In an innings, where their batting order collapsed, KKR saw Rana register 42 runs off 31 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rinku smacked 46 off 35 deliveries, including four fours and a six.

