SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Pant's 68* guides Lucknow to 5-wicket victory in final over thriller

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Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights, IPL 2026: LSG defeated SRH by 6 wickets in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock, guiding LSG to a five-wicket victory against SRH in Hyderabad on Sunday. After a top order collapse, Pant's unbeaten knock of 68* off 50 balls was key as LSG reached 160/5 in 19.5 overs, in their run chase of 157. The LSG skipper slammed nine fours and stayed till the end, despite losing partners in quick intervals. After the top order collapse, Ayush Badoni (12), Nicholas Pooran (1) and Abdul Samad (16) failed to play the support role, losing their wickets cheaply. SRH got an early breakthrough in the fifth over as Malinga removed Mitchell Marsh (14). Meanwhile, Aiden Markram built a short partnership with Pant, but eventually lost his wicket to Shivang Kumar for 45 off 27 balls. Earlier, LSG restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156/9 in 20 overs, in their IPL 2026 fixture. It was an all-round bowling display as Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan took two-wicket hauls. With the entire top order collapsing, SRH did try to fightback wih Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56). But after their dismissals, they crumbled away once again. The hosts lost Abhishek Sharma (0), Travis Head (7) and Ishan Kishan (1) within the opening four overs. In the first over, Mohammed Shami struck in the final ball, removing Abhishek for a two-ball duck. Then in the third over, Shami returned to remove Head in the first delivery. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav dismissed Kishan in the fourth over. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 fixture. ...Read More

The hosts lost Abhishek Sharma (0), Travis Head (7) and Ishan Kishan (1) within the opening four overs. In the first over, Mohammed Shami struck in the final ball, removing Abhishek for a two-ball duck. Then in the third over, Shami returned to remove Head in the first delivery. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav dismissed Kishan in the fourth over. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 fixture.