SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Pant's 68* guides Lucknow to 5-wicket victory in final over thriller
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights, IPL 2026: LSG got their first win of the season, beating SRH by five wickets. Rishabh Pant's 68* was pivotal in the run chase as the visitors got their win in the final over.
- 1:42 PM IST, Apr 5LSG win by 5 wickets!
- 1:37 PM IST, Apr 5LSG need 9 off 6 balls
- 1:31 PM IST, Apr 5Lucknow need 13 off 12 balls
- 1:28 PM IST, Apr 5OUT!!!
- 1:18 PM IST, Apr 5LSG - 124/4 (15.3), Target - 157
- 1:05 PM IST, Apr 5OUT! BIG MOMENT! LSG ARE LOSING QUICK WICKETS HERE!
- 1:01 PM IST, Apr 5Another wicket!
- 12:52 PM IST, Apr 5FOUR! SHOT!
- 12:45 PM IST, Apr 5Maiden IPL wicket for Shivang!
- 12:37 PM IST, Apr 5Markram is still at it!
- 12:29 PM IST, Apr 5LSG - 53/1 (6), Target - 157
- 12:20 PM IST, Apr 5OUT!
- 12:13 PM IST, Apr 5Markram, Marsh take on Reddy!
- 12:05 PM IST, Apr 5LSG - 2/0 (1), Target - 157
- 12:02 PM IST, Apr 5Run chase begins!
- 11:46 AM IST, Apr 5SRH - 156/9 (20)
- 11:44 AM IST, Apr 5Yadav strikes again!
- 11:37 AM IST, Apr 5Another one for Avesh!
- 11:35 AM IST, Apr 5Klaasen departs now!
- 11:33 AM IST, Apr 5OUT! Reddy departs!
- 11:26 AM IST, Apr 5Half-century for Reddy!
- 11:20 AM IST, Apr 5Fifty for Klaasen!
- 11:17 AM IST, Apr 5SIX! SHOT!
- 11:10 AM IST, Apr 5Klaasen takes on Avesh!
- 11:01 AM IST, Apr 5Reddy accelerates!
- 10:51 AM IST, Apr 5Tight over!
- 10:44 AM IST, Apr 5SRH - 31/4 (9)
- 10:38 AM IST, Apr 5OUT! Wickets galore for LSG!
- 10:34 AM IST, Apr 5Livingstone-Klaasen partnership key
- 10:26 AM IST, Apr 5SRH - 15/3 (5)
- 10:19 AM IST, Apr 5WHAT IS EVEN GOING ON! SRH ARE 11/3 NOW!
- 10:13 AM IST, Apr 5First Abhishek, now Head! Shami gets another!
- 10:06 AM IST, Apr 5Only one run in the opening over and also a wicket!
- 10:01 AM IST, Apr 5Action begins!
- 9:40 AM IST, Apr 5Playing XIs
- 9:36 AM IST, Apr 5What did the captains say?
- 9:31 AM IST, Apr 5Toss time!
- 9:20 AM IST, Apr 5Toss is upcoming!
- 9:10 AM IST, Apr 5LSG's next three matches
- 8:59 AM IST, Apr 5SRH's next three games
- 8:54 AM IST, Apr 5Shivang shines for SRH
- 8:42 AM IST, Apr 5Spotlight on Pooran
- 8:29 AM IST, Apr 5Head-to-head
- 8:21 AM IST, Apr 5‘Our batting group has the ability to adapt’ - Vettori
- 8:15 AM IST, Apr 5Abhishek and Head vs Lucknow
- 8:05 AM IST, Apr 5Marsh, Markram - Key for LSG
- 7:56 AM IST, Apr 5LSG squad
- 7:51 AM IST, Apr 5SRH squad
- 7:34 AM IST, Apr 5Hello and welcome everyone!
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock, guiding LSG to a five-wicket victory against SRH in Hyderabad on Sunday. After a top order collapse, Pant's unbeaten knock of 68* off 50 balls was key as LSG reached 160/5 in 19.5 overs, in their run chase of 157. The LSG skipper slammed nine fours and stayed till the end, despite losing partners in quick intervals. After the top order collapse, Ayush Badoni (12), Nicholas Pooran (1) and Abdul Samad (16) failed to play the support role, losing their wickets cheaply. SRH got an early breakthrough in the fifth over as Malinga removed Mitchell Marsh (14). Meanwhile, Aiden Markram built a short partnership with Pant, but eventually lost his wicket to Shivang Kumar for 45 off 27 balls. Earlier, LSG restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 156/9 in 20 overs, in their IPL 2026 fixture. It was an all-round bowling display as Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav and Avesh Khan took two-wicket hauls. With the entire top order collapsing, SRH did try to fightback wih Heinrich Klaasen (62) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56). But after their dismissals, they crumbled away once again....Read More
The hosts lost Abhishek Sharma (0), Travis Head (7) and Ishan Kishan (1) within the opening four overs. In the first over, Mohammed Shami struck in the final ball, removing Abhishek for a two-ball duck. Then in the third over, Shami returned to remove Head in the first delivery. Meanwhile, Prince Yadav dismissed Kishan in the fourth over. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 fixture.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG win by wickets!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Great shot by Pant, final over and Unadkat is bowling. He smacks it straight down the ground, past the bowler for a four, goes past the diving fielder.
LSG need 5 off 5 balls now! Brilliant shot, now he goes once again up and over the bowler's head for another boundary, four! 1 off 4 balls needed now!
Unadkat responds with a dot!
1 off 3 balls needed, another dot!
1 off 2 balls needed! WHAT A THRILLER!
Well, he wraps it up, smacks a four as LSG get their win!
LSG - 160/5 (20), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG need 9 off 6 balls
SRH vs LSG Live Score: IS THAT OUT! THEY REVIEW IT! Fair delivery by Harshal, Choudhary misses it and gets hit on the back thigh. No bat involved, ball tracking shows impact is outside. Umpire changes his decision, not out!
LSG - 148/5 (19), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow need 13 off 12 balls
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Half-century for Pant! A low full toss by Dubey and Pant smacks it past long on for a four to get his fifty!
LSG - 144/5 (18), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT!!!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A full delivery by Harsh and Samad goes too high, and it goes to Livingstone for a catch!
Samad c Livingstone b Harsh 16 (12)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG - 124/4 (15.3), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Back of a length delivery by Unadkat and down leg. Pant pulls it square of the short fine leg fielder for a four! SHOT! then he takes a double, followed by another four!
LSG - 124/4 (15.3), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT! BIG MOMENT! LSG ARE LOSING QUICK WICKETS HERE!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Run out by a long way! Shivang tosses it up. Pooran goes down the ground, charges ahead. Misses and is way out of the crease, Kishan does the stumping!
Pooran run out Kishan 1 (4)
LSG - 105/4 (13.1), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Another wicket!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A full delivery by Harsh, outside off. Badoni goes down the ground and fails to connect. Kishan gathers it and cleanly does the stumping!
Badoni st Kishan b Dubey 12 (9)
LSG - 102/3 (12), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: FOUR! SHOT!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A slow and short delivery by Harshal and Pant pulls it to short fine leg for a single. Then Badoni drives Harshal to the right of backward point for a four!
LSG - 86/2 (10.2), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Maiden IPL wicket for Shivang!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT!
A wrong'un by Shivang and Markram doesn't connect well. It goes to Livingstone at long off for a catch!
Markram c Livingtone b Shivang 45 (27)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Markram is still at it!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Shivang tosses it up, wide of off. Markram smacks it over the non-striker for a four! SHOT! The over ends with back-to-back singles.
LSG - 67/1 (8), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG - 53/1 (6), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A low full toss by Unadkat and on off. Markram smacks it past the bowler for a four. Then its a dot, followed by a six, over the fielder in the deep.
LSG - 53/1 (6), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Good delivery by Malinga, hits Marsh's bat high and it lobs to deep square leg for a catch! Reddy takes it!
Marsh c Reddy b Malinga 14 (12)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Markram, Marsh take on Reddy!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A length delivery by Reddy, at the stumps. Markram smacks it past midwicket for a four. Then makes it back-to-back fours, this time driven past cover. He takes a single and Marsh ends the over with a four, driven over mid-off!
LSG - 16/0 (2), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG - 2/0 (1), Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Only two singles conceded from the opening over as Harsh keeps it tight. Markram (1*) and Marsh (1*) take a cautious approach.
LSG - 2/0 (1), Target - 15
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Run chase begins!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Marsh and Markram open for LSG in this run chase. Harsh to bowl the first over for SRH.
Target - 157
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH - 156/9 (20)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Last ball sees a run out as Harshal also loses his wicket! Poor finish by SRH!
SRH - 156/9 (20)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Yadav strikes again!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A yorker by Yadav and Shivang tries to smack it through covers, but is beaten and the ball hits the off stump!
Shivang b Yadav 5 (4)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Another one for Avesh!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Avesh strikes again!
He sends it short, and Harsh goes down the track to hit it off side. But he misses, rattles the stumps!
Harsh b Avesh 0 (1)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Klaasen departs now!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Another wicket! Now Klaasen has to leave!
A full delivery by Avesh, and Klaasen tries to reverse it, Pant saw it. He catches it!
Klaasen c Pant b Avesh 62 (41)
SRH - 144/6 (18.1)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT! Reddy departs!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A full delivery by Siddharth, outside off. Reddy ends up sending it to extra cover for a catch! He hit it flat!
Reddy c Yadav b Siddharth 56 (33)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Half-century for Reddy!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Reddy also gets his half-century, off 30 balls! He takes a single off Avesh. This is key for SRH and he needs to add more runs with Klaasen now.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Fifty for Klaasen!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: One run and Klaasen gets his fifty! He pulls Yadav to backward square leg for the single.
SRH - 123/4 (16)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SIX! SHOT!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A full delivery by Rathi and Reddy hammers it over long on for a six! SHOT!
SRH - 114/4 (15)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Klaasen takes on Avesh!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A short delivery by Avesh, outside off. Klaasen slams it over extra cover for a four! Makes it back-to-back, another four! Then he takes a double, followed by another four, past the diving extra cover fielder. Doesn't stop there, pulls the next ball for another four, through midwicket. Ends the over with a single, 19 off the over.
SRH - 92/4 (14)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Reddy accelerates!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: 4-4! A poor delivery by Rathi and Nitish pulls it between the bowler and non-striker for a four! SHOT! Makes it back-to-back, with another four, cut behind backward point. Then he takes a double, followed by a single. The over ends with another single.
SRH - 65/4 (12)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Tight over!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Another tight over and Siddharth concedes only 4 runs. Klaasen (8*) and Reddy (4*) are being super careful here.
SRH - 35/4 (10)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH - 31/4 (9)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Cautious approach by SRH as Shami concedes only two runs. Reddy (3*) and Klaasen (5*) can't lose their wicket now.
SRH - 31/4 (9)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT! Wickets galore for LSG!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: OUT!!
A good delivery by Rathi and Livingstone tries to lap sweep, but top edges it to Pant for a diving catch!
Livingstone c Pant b Rathi 14 (20)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Livingstone-Klaasen partnership key
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A poor delivery by Siddharth and Livingstone clobbers it high into the stands at long on for a six! Ends the over with a dot.
SRH - 22/3 (6)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH - 15/3 (5)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Only four runs conceded in this over as Shami keeps it tight. Livingstone (6*) and Klaasen (0*) are taking a cautious approach here.
SRH - 15/3 (5)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: WHAT IS EVEN GOING ON! SRH ARE 11/3 NOW!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A good delivery by Yadav, shapes back in and Kishan fails to connect. It hits the off stump! OUT!
Kishan b Yadav 1 (4)
SRH - 11/3 (3.3)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: First Abhishek, now Head! Shami gets another!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A slow delivery by Shami, and it is a cutter. Head can only direct it in the air to mid-off. Markram takes a diving catch!
Head c Markram b Shami 7 (8)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Only one run in the opening over and also a wicket!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: A slow delivery by Shami, outside off. Abhishek gets a thick edge and the ball flies to left of short third for a catch!
Abhishek c Siddharth b Shami 0 (2)
SRH - 1/1 (1)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Action begins!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Head and Abhishek to open for SRH. Shami to bowl the first over for LSG.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Playing XIs
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
LSG - Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
SRH vs LSG Live Score: What did the captains say?
SRH vs LSG Live Score: After winning the toss, LSG skipper Pant said, “We'll bowl first. The wicket is good, let them bat first, and we will put them under pressure in the second innings. It's not a new challenge, but this is one team that can hurt us. Looks like a good wicket for sure, but there's something in it, the ball might stick after the first 6 overs. Just one change, Manimaran Siddarth is in, Nortje is out.”
Meanwhile, SRH captain Kishan said, “Very happy, always good to be in front of the home crowd. Two changes - Livingstone and Harshal Patel come in. Harshal has always done well here, Livi will give us some off-spin. Decision-making is the most important, try well and execute your plans. It's important to get two points, but we need to be calm and take one match at a time.”
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Toss time!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: It is toss time! LSG captain Pant wins the toss and opts to bowl!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Toss is upcoming!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Toss is upcoming folks! It is scheduled for 3:00 PM.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG's next three matches
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata (April 9)
Vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (April 12)
Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru (April 15)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH's next three games
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Vs Punjab Kings, New Chandigarh (April 11)
Vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (April 13)
Vs Chennai Super Kings, Hyderabad (April 18)
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Shivang shines for SRH
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Against KKR, SRH's Shivang leaked only two runs more than Narine, and had better figures than Varun. Will he put in a good show today also?
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Spotlight on Pooran
SRH vs LSG Live Score: The spotlight will be on Pooran, and he hasn't gone past 17 in seven of his last eight T20s. He has registered only 121 runs in 99 balls in T20s this year and is averaging 15. He got a eight-ball 8 in LSG's opener. Can he find some form today?
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Head-to-head
SRH vs LSG Live Score: In terms of head-to-head, LSG lead 4-2 vs SRH. LSG also beat them in Hyderabad last year, chasing down a total of 190 in 16.1 overs.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: ‘Our batting group has the ability to adapt’ - Vettori
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Speaking ahead of the match, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said, "It is a traditionally high-scoring track and we have a good record defending. But we enjoy chasing as well. As a group, you want to be equally confident no matter the situation. We are the first team this season to defend the score. It's important for us to do both things well and our batting group has the ability to adapt."
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Abhishek and Head vs Lucknow
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Abhishek and Head have dominant numbers vs LSG. In five innings, Abhishek averages 40 and scores at 228.57 vs LSG. Meanwhile, Head averages 136 in two innings, scoring at 234.48.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Marsh, Markram - Key for LSG
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Last season, Marsh and Markram were the second-best opening pair in terms of aggregates. They got 574 runs in 12 innings at 47.83, behind GT's Gill, Sudharsan.
SRH vs LSG Live Score: LSG squad
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
SRH vs LSG Live Score: SRH squad
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
SRH vs LSG Live Score: Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2026 match between SRH and LSG. Match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM and toss will take place at 3:00 PM. Stay tuned folks!