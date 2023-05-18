Home / Cricket / SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis eyes playoff spot as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis eyes playoff spot as Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket
Updated on May 18, 2023 03:41 PM IST

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates
SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Latest Updates(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 SRH vs RCB Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 65 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Bottom of the standings, Aiden Markram-led SRH are already out of the playoff race and have registered eight points in 12 matches, packed with four wins and eight defeats. Meanwhile, RCB are currently fifth in the points table and are in playoff contention. With 12 points in 12 matches (six wins and six losses), a victory against SRH will take them to fourth spot, sending Mumbai Indians to fifth, due to a better net run rate.

Follow all the updates here:

    SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match as RCB take on SRH in Hyderabad. Stay tuned folks!

SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Du Plessis eyes playoff spot as RCB take on SRH

ByHT Sports Desk

