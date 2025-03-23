SRH's predicted XI vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan adds to batting prowess, Will Adam Zampa get a look in?

Sunrisers Hyderabad were arguably the most exciting team in IPL 2024, their ultra-aggressive style making for some unbelievable scores throughout the tournament. Despite registering three of the four highest ever scores in IPL history, the men in orange ultimately fell short of the true goal, getting devastated by KKR in the final to finish as runners-up. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins ahead of the IPL 2025 season.(PTI)

But the band is back together for IPL 2025, and what that means is that fans can be promised even more of the same. The team has kept most of its key pieces and added even more firepower. They look set for another deep run through to the playoffs if all goes to plan. The journey begins with a home game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, up against Rajasthan Royals.

Leading off for SRH will be by far the most dangerous opening partnership in this year’s IPL. A pair of southpaws who look to hit the leather of the ball and bat as if there is no tomorrow, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s partnership really came together last year. They provided fast starts and the platform for big scores, combining lightning-fast strike-rates with consistency and big scores.

SRH didn’t bring back Rahul Tripathi, but picked up an upgrade in the auction. While Ishan Kishan hasn’t featured too heavily for India in the recent past, there is no question there is some player in there even now, making for a formidable top order.

Following this, Sunrisers can bank on the incredible power of Heinrich Klaasen. SRH will want the big South African for as long as possible in any given innings, meaning he will likely bat four. After him will be another retention in Nitish Kumar Redd, whose batting came to international notice after his exploits in Australia. Don’t forget, he was also the emerging player award winner last year.

After this batting core, SRH will likely beef up by adding someone like Abhinav Manohar or Atharva Taide, to shore up some depth and provide a pinch-hit option just in case of early wickets. Sachin Baby is also an option, but in terms of players who fit the SRH ethos best, hard-hitting Manohar could get the early nod.

In the bowling, Pat Cummins will lead the line as captain and their star pacer, and he is set to have more than able support from Mohammed Shami. These two vastly experienced greats in their own rights will also be able to call upon a true wicket-taking option in Harshal Patel, forming a fantastic T20 pace unit.

In the spin department, the fourth overseas slot can be taken up by Adam Zampa, who has shown he has what it takes to run the show from a spin bowling perspective. Finally, Rahul Chahar ensures that this is a solid, well-rounded team, with overseas and domestic options across the board. The impact player role could be taken up by Simarjeet Singh, or by an extra batter if required given the presence of capable all-rounders in the batting department.

SRH likely XI vs RR:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Nistish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar