Shah Rukh Khan addresses KKR stars, shares heartfelt message for new captain Ajinkya Rahane right before IPL 2025 opener

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are preparing to kick off the fresh IPL campaign with a blockbuster opening day match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy last year, and have kept most of last year’s squad intact despite the mega-auction, as they hunt a fourth title. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during an IPL match.(AFP)

18 years into their IPL journey, one man has been synonymous with KKR more than any other. Shah Rukh Khan, part-owner of the team, has been the face of this franchise as much as any of the players themselves have. A constant presence at the Eden Gardens, the Bollywood superstar has never been shy of wearing his heart on his sleeve when it comes to supporting the team.

Ahead of the 2025 season, a video shared by KKR’s social media channels sees SRK speaking to the players and staff members of the team in a dressing room, giving them some love and support ahead of this crucial IPL campaign.

Shah Rukh began by thanking KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, a legendary domestic Indian coach who helped take the team to the trophy last year as well. “Please be healthy, be happy. And thank you Chandu sir, for looking after them.”

‘Thank you Ajinkya for joining us…’

“And welcome aboard to the new members,” he added. While KKR have eight or nine different players who were part of the team in 2024, their squad and depth options have seen something of a refresh.

Moreover, the biggest change for KKR has been in the captaincy, having let go of Shreyas Iyer and opting to go with the experienced Ajinkya Rahane in his stead. SRK gave the Indian batter his vote of confidence in particular.

“Thank you Ajinkya for joining us and being our captain. God bless you, and I hope you will find a good home here, and play well with all of us,” he said.

“God bless you all. Have a good evening, a good match, and be healthy all of you,” concluded the legendary Bollywood actor.

Rahane will lead KKR in his first match against RCB at what is certain to be a packed and raucous Eden Gardens. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be in attendance at a star-studded crowd in Kolkata as the new season commences.