SLC head Shammi Silva replaces Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president

Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Silva has now replaced Jay Shah at the post and he resumed his charge on Friday. Recently, the former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary resumed his charge as the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman, replacing Greg Barclay. ACC president Shammi Silva ((ACC/X) )

Silva earlier served as the Chairman of the ACC Finance & Marketing Committee for several years. Upon resuming his charge, Silva expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is a great honour to lead the Asian Cricket Council."

"Cricket is the heartbeat of Asia, and I look forward to working closely with all member nations to elevate the game, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and strengthen the bonds that unite us through this beautiful sport," he added.

On behalf of the ACC, Silva also extended heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing President, Jay Shah, for his exemplary leadership and significant contributions during his tenure.

Under Shah’s time at the helm, the ACC achieved remarkable milestones, including successfully achieving the highest value for its commercial rights of ACC Asia Cup tournaments for 2024–31, the introduction of a new pathway events structure, and the continued development and growth of cricket across its member nations.

Silva assumes the presidency at a pivotal time for Asian cricket. He is expected to prioritise grassroots development and support emerging cricketing nations to excel on the global stage.

Jay Shah becomes the new ICC chairman

Jay Shah commenced his tenure as the ICC chairman this week with a visit to the ICC Headquarters in Dubai, UAE. Shah met with Board Directors where he discussed his vision and the future of the sport.

There was also a meet and greet opportunity with ICC staff, along with the ICC’s Media Rights partners at the annual broadcast workshop which was being hosted in Dubai, UAE.

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the ICC Board members, the ICC team, and everyone who contributed to making my first day at the ICC Headquarters as Chair a truly memorable experience," Jay Shah said in an official statement.

"I was equally delighted to meet with the dedicated ICC team working tirelessly behind the scenes to propel cricket forward. Their passion and shared belief in the sport's immense potential are truly inspiring, as is their enthusiasm for the exciting opportunities ahead," he added.