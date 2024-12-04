Vaibhav Suryavanshi proves Rajasthan Royals right, does a Dhoni in blistering 76 to help India reach U-19 Asia Cup semis

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the cynosure of India's U-19 Asia Cup campaign, given that the 13-year-old became the youngest cricketer to be acquired at an IPL auction last month in Jeddah. However, he failed to justify his INR 1.10 crore contract from Rajasthan Royals in the first two outings in the UAE, where he scored 1 and 23. But on Wednesday, the India opener smashed an unbeaten knock of 76 against the hosts in Sharjah and helped the team qualify for the semis. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an unbeaten 76 against UAE

Despite having returned with back-to-back low scores in the first two matches of the tournament, Suryavanshi showed no jitters as he clobbered the first ball he faced against the UAE for six over mid-wicket. The left-hander then smashed left-arm spinner Aayan Khan for two more sixes, before pulling off an MS Dhoni as he wrapped up the 138-run chase in style with a six as India won by 10 wickets with 23 balls to spare.

His opening partner Ayush Mhatre remained unbeaten on 67 off 51.

Earlier in the match, opting to bat first in Sharjah, UAE lost wickets at regular intervals to be folded for 137 in 44 overs. Right-arm medium pacer Yudhajit Guha was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3/15, while Chetan Sharma (2/27) and all-rounder Hardik Raj (2/28) snared two wickets apiece.

Who will India play in the semis?

India started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan by 43 runs in their group opener. However, they bounced back to defeat minnows Japan by 211 runs and then UAE. With the win, India finished second in Group A of the U-19 Asia Cup tournament, behind Pakistan, who won all three of its league games.

India will play Group B toppers Sri Lanka in the semifinals, while Group A leaders Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh on Friday. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the group stages.