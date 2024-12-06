Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR's 13 yr-old crorepati smashes 5 sixes, hits 36-ball 76 to help India reach U19 Asia Cup final

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 13-year-old has been the centre of attraction in the ongoing U19 Asia Cup. The wonder kid has been grabbing headlines after he became the youngest-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) signing. He was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1.1 crore. The left-handed opening dasher is now showing the world what he can do as he played a quickfire knock in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, helping India progress into the summit clash of the Youth Asia Cup. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi helped India reach the final of U19 Asia Cup. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)(AFP)

On Friday, in the semi-final against Sri Lanka, the young southpaw smashed 67 runs off just 36 balls to help India register a comprehensive seven-wicket win with 170 balls to spare.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought up his half-century off just 24 balls. His entire innings was studded with six fours and five sixes.

The left-hander's aggressive intent up top helped India score 31 runs in just the second over of their innings. This effort ensured the easing of nerves in India's camp and in the end, the side ended up registering a comprehensive win as they had no difficulty in chasing down the below-par total of 174.

Vaibhav who has a knock of dispatching anything bowled towards his pads, was helped by Sri Lanka's poor reading of the game. Dulnith Sigera kept dishing out loose deliveries and the youngster kept hitting them for boundaries.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes it count after an underwhelming start

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's U19 Asia Cup campaign did not get off to an ideal start as the batter registered scores of 1 and 23 in the opening two matches against Pakistan and Japan.

However, he made it count in the last group stage match against UAE as he played an unbeaten knock of 76. Vaibhav continued from where he left off and he displayed the same form in the crucial semi-final against Sri Lanka.

Speaking of the semi-final, India first bundled out Sri Lanka for just 173 inside 47 overs. For India, Chetan Sharma returned with three wickets while Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre took two wickets each.

India then chased down the total of 174 inside overs, owing to a 67-run knock by Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Ayush Mhatre chipped in with a handy knock of 34 while Mohammed Amaan and KP Karthikeya remained unbeaten on 26 and 11 respectively.