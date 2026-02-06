Sri Lanka Cricket reminds PCB of 2009 Lahore terror attack: Inside details of two-page letter addressed to Pakistan

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup 2026, tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka have requested Pakistan to reconsider their decision and take the field against India on February 15, 2026, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Government of Pakistan has already announced that the national men's team won't be given permission to play against India, and the same was confirmed once again by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. SLC writes to PCB regarding the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. (AFP)

The decision comes in the aftermath of Bangladesh being ousted from the competition by the ICC after they refused to travel to India. The apex body brought Scotland in as a replacement in Group C after multiple failed attempts to get Bangladesh to understand and come on board. If the contest doesn't go ahead as scheduled, India would be awarded two points, and Pakistan’s net run rate would take a severe hit, putting their qualification for the next round in jeopardy.

Considering the money at stake in the India-Pakistan contest, all the stakeholders will incur severe losses. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which would have earned substantial revenue from ticket sales, has now written to the PCB to reconsider its decision and come on board to play the fixture against India according to the original schedule.

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif breaks silence on boycotting T20 World Cup clash against India: ‘We are with Bangladesh’ "We write to you with reference to recent media reports through which Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been apprised of the position of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in relation to Pakistan's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. From the said reports, it is understood that the PCB has confirmed that its National Team will participate in the tournament, with all matches involving Pakistan scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. At the same time, it has also been reported that a decision has been taken not to participate in the India vs Pakistan match scheduled to be played on 15 February 2026 at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, the SLC wrote in the letter, a copy of which was accessed by Hindustan Times Digital.

“In this regard, we wish to place on record that Sri Lanka is highly anticipating the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, particularly in its capacity as a host venue for matches assigned to Sri Lanka. All commercial, operational, logistical and security-related arrangements in respect of these matches have already been finalised. This includes, inter alia, hospitality planning and the sale of match tickets,” the letter added.

In its letter to PCB, SLC also stated that all plans are in place for the match between the two arch-rivals and that there will be heavy losses if the fixture doesn't go according to schedule. Pakistan was also reminded of the huge losses the SLC would face and the impact on the tourism industry.

“It is pertinent to note that ticket sales for the matches scheduled to be hosted in Sri Lanka, in particular the India versus Pakistan fixture, have already been finalised and are recording exceptionally strong demand, with tickets selling fast, reflecting unprecedented public interest and significant commercial expectations for Sri Lanka Cricket,” SLC wrote.

“Any non-participation in a scheduled marquee fixture of this nature would therefore have wide-ranging implications, including substantial financial exposure for SLC and the potential loss of anticipated tourism inflows and broader economic benefits arising from heightened international interest in the tournament. The Government of Sri Lanka is attentive to the potential impact of a boycott, given the significant economic benefits expected from hosting these matches. Any change to the scheduled fixtures would therefore affect not only Sri Lanka Cricket but also the wider range of stakeholders involved in ensuring the successful conduct of the tournament,” the letter added.

2009 Lahore attack Sri Lanka was among the first big teams to tour Pakistan once the sport returned to the country following the 2009 attack in Lahore. International matches did not take place in Pakistan for close to a decade after the Sri Lanka team was attacked in Lahore in March 2009.

In its letter to the PCB, SLC stated that it has always been there to help Pakistan cricket, and now it's their turn to return the favour. The Sri Lanka board cited how the players were attacked in 2009, and even the previous tour of Pakistan was brought into the conversation, when several Sri Lanka players wanted to return home following a suicide bomb attack in Islamabad in November 2025.

"In this context, we respectfully recall that Sri Lanka Cricket and the Sri Lanka National Team have, on several occasions, toured Pakistan and participated in international fixtures notwithstanding exceptionally challenging and sensitive circumstances, including serious security-related incidents. These have included, inter alia, the attack on the national team convoy, as a result of which certain Sri Lankan players and officials sustained injuries, some of whom continue to carry physical impacts from those injuries to date, while others were left with profound and lasting psychological trauma. In more recent instances, further security incidents, including bombings in the region, placed additional emotional and professional strain on team members, with some compelled to contemplate withdrawal from ongoing engagements,” the SLC wrote.

“Notwithstanding the gravity of these circumstances, Sri Lanka Cricket, in close coordination with the Government of Sri Lanka, remained steadfast in its support of Pakistan and the Pakistan Cricket Board, and continued to honour its commitments to international cricket in the broader interests of the game and international solidarity, at times when several other cricketing nations were hesitant or unwilling to tour Pakistan,” the letter added.

In its concluding remarks, SLC stated that the board expects the same support and cooperation that PCB received from them in past incidents. Now the ball is firmly in Mohsin Naqvi's court, as a refusal to play in the fixture against India might worsen relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“In light of this longstanding support and cooperation, SLC respectfully expects the same spirit of reciprocity and mutual respect to prevail, particularly where the matches in question are scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, a country that has extended every assurance with regard to security, neutrality and professionalism. In view of the foregoing, and if any decision has indeed been taken to boycott or abstain from participating in the India vs Pakistan match scheduled for February 15, 2026, we respectfully and earnestly request the PCB to reconsider such a decision,” the SLC wrote.

“We urge you to take into account the exceptional circumstances, the enduring relationship between our two Boards and the broader interests of the game of cricket. We humbly request that the Pakistan team participate in all scheduled matches in Sri Lanka, including the aforesaid fixture, in the true spirit of sportsmanship and without selective abstention, for the benefit of the tournament, its stakeholders and the millions of cricket fans worldwide. We thank the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Government of Pakistan for the highest consideration given to this matter and respectfully look forward to receiving a positive response at your earliest convenience,” the letter added.