Sri Lanka Cricket says Vaas pull out akin to ransom demand

Sri Lanka bowling consultant Chaminda Vaas resigned on Monday and was then accused of quitting for “personal monetary gain.”

The national board was livid at Vaas for resigning just three days after being appointed as an assistant coach for the national team's tour of the West Indies, and only hours before the team's departure.

Vaas, the fast bowling coach at Sri Lanka Cricket’s high performance center, was appointed to the consultancy role last Friday. He handed in his resignation, effective from March 26, and informed the board he will not go to the West Indies.

“It is particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Mr. Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move … based on personal monetary gain,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a strongly worded statement.

The SLC said it refused Vaas’ demand for an increase in pay, blaming the cricket great for resigning at the last minute.

“It is extremely disheartening that a legend such as Chaminda Vaas has resorted to holding the administration, the cricketers, and indeed the game at ransom,” the SLC said.

It said Vaas pay was “in keeping with his experience, qualifications, and expertise.”

Vaas wrote on Twitter: “I made a humble request to SLC and they turned it down. That’s all I can say at the moment. Justice will prevail.”

As a left-arm seam bowler, Vaas took 761 wickets for Sri Lanka in 439 matches across all three formats until his retirement in 2009.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three Twenty20s, three one-day internationals and two test matches against the West Indies, starting with the first T20 on March 4.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Suranga Lakmal was picked in the 20-man limited-overs squad as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara, who tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of departure.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal .

