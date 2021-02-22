Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment
Sri Lanka's former pace spearhead Chaminda Vaas has resigned as the team's fast bowling coach for the tour of West Indies hours before their departure to the Caribbean over his remuneration, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Vaas, who retired from international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 tests, was appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) only on Friday and announced his resignation effective March 26.
He will not be available to tour West Indies as a member of the support staff, the board added, and described Vaas' decision as "irresponsible."
"It's particularly disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the globe now, Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team's departure based on personal monetary gain," SLC said in a statement.
SLC said Vaas had resorted to "holding the administration, the cricketers and the game at ransom" by resigning citing the administration's refusal to accede to an "unjustifiable demand for an increased USD remuneration".
Vaas is a contracted employee of SLC and worked as the fast bowling coach at their high-performance centre before replacing Australian David Saker with the senior team.
Sri Lanka play three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals plus two tests - all behind closed doors in Antigua from March 3.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
David Warner reveals extent of groin injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches
- Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera probably one of the best ground I have ever been to: Archer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Among all young talented bowlers, he is number one': Nehra lauds England pacer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?
- India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox