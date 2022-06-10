Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka fined 40 percent of match fee for slow-over rate in second T20I vs Australia
cricket

Sri Lanka fined 40 percent of match fee for slow-over rate in second T20I vs Australia

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP)
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with teammates during the second Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20 in Colombo.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," read an ICC statement.

"Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka
sri lanka
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out