Sri Lanka hit by injury woes in 2nd ODI vs India, Dilshan Madushanka ruled out

Team India are set to face off against Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International of the three-match series on Thursday. The hosts look to consolidate their lead of 1-0 and seal the series with a win. In a major reprieve for India, the Sri Lankan camp has been hit by a few injuries which might affect their chances in the match.

Bowler Dilshan Madushanka who marked his debut in the first ODI has been ruled out from the second game against India. He had dismissed Rohit Sharma at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The 22-year-old youngster had injured his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI. In the 27th over the match, Kohli had an inside edge towards fine leg and rushed between the wickets for runs. Madhushanka had put in a dive to stop the ball, injuring his shoulder in the process while Kohli and Iyer ran two.

Official Twitter handle of Sri Lanka Cricket, gave the update before the start of second game on Thursday.

"Team Updates: Sri Lanka Tour of India- Dilshan Madushanka will not be available for selection for the 2nd ODI, as he is still recovering from the injury he sustained during the 1st ODI. #INDvSL," tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket.

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne had suffered an injury to his upper lip before the toss in the first game but had played after getting stitches and medical aid. He had picked the wicket of Axar Patel and also scored 14 run in the match.

Earlier, the Men in Blue defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. Former India captain Virat Kohli had notched up his 73rd international century, hitting 113 runs off 87 balls and was adjudged the Player of the Match. With a total of 45 ODI tons, 20 of which came on Indian soil, Kohli had also equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting most ODI hundreds for India at home.

