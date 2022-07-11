Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tests Covid-19 positive, ruled out of 2nd Test against Australia
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tests Covid-19 positive, ruled out of 2nd Test against Australia

Nissanka tested positive on Sunday morning via an Antigen test and a PCR test later that day confirmed the diagnosis.
Australia's Mitchell Starc , right, celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka(AP)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 11:38 AM IST
ANI | , Galle

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against Australia after testing COVID-19 positive, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Monday.

Nissanka tested positive on Sunday morning via an Antigen test and a PCR test later that day confirmed the diagnosis.

"Pathum Nissanka has tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during an Antigen test conducted on the player yesterday morning, following the player complaining of feeling unwell," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

The right-hander was immediately taken to a different hotel to isolate and will sit out the rest of the second Test in Galle while he finishes Covid-19 protocols, with his place in Sri Lanka's playing XI to be taken by Oshada Fernando.

Nissanka smashed just a six during Sri Lanka's first innings before he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery which was superbly caught by Cameron Green.

It means Sri Lanka have now lost five players to Covid prior or during this Test match, with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando, spin duo Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama and now Nissanka all missing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

sri lanka australia cricket team
