Sri Lanka players shine in recent Women's T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi [India], : Sri Lanka players shined in the recent Women's T20I Player Rankings after their performance in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla.

"Unbeaten starts to the Asia Cup from Sri Lanka and India has helped a group of their player progress on the updated rankings list," the ICC stated in a statement.

Sri Lanka's unbeaten start to the Women's Asia Cup has seen their star performers shine in the recently announced ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings.

Chamari Athapaththu smashed the maiden century of the ongoing tournament in their win over Malaysia on Monday.

However, Sri Lanka bowlers have made the biggest jump in the rankings, with Inoshi Priyadharshani and Udeshika Prabodhani the eye-catching improvers following good efforts with the ball in Dambulla.

In Sri Lanka's previous two matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2024, Priyadharshani picked up three wickets and jumped three places to be at the fourth spot in the updated list for T20I bowlers. Prabodhani overcame four spots to secure the 30th spot after her two wickets in Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh.

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn stayed in the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers after their stupendous performances during their recent series against New Zealand.

Australia's Beth Mooney remained in the top spot of the T20I batter rankings in women's cricket. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu remained in the ninth spot following her tremendous hundred at the Asia Cup.

The Indian trio Harmanpreet Kaur , Shafali Verma make some ground following solid performances at the Asia Cup, while Bangladesh star Nigar Sultana is also improving following her 48* against Sri Lanka.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews remains well out in front of the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with the biggest jump this week coming from UAE youngster Kavisha Egodage, who improves 11 places to 30th after 62 runs and five wickets from two matches at the Asia Cup.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.