Gros Islet [St Lucia], : Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign concluded with a commanding 83-run victory over the Netherlands at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Sunday . Sri Lanka sign off T20 World Cup with comfortable 83-run win over Netherlands

It meant they finished with three points and third place in Group D, trailing South Africa and Bangladesh, who had already confirmed their place in the Super Eight after defeating Nepal in Kingstown.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sri Lanka's triumph was built by their batters and carried out clinically by their bowlers. Nuwan Thushara was the standout of the group, taking 3 for 24, while Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, and Matheesha Pathirana all contributed as the Netherlands were bowled out for 118 in a pursuit of 202.

The Netherlands' chances of reaching the Super Eights have been dashed after they were defeated convincingly by a spirited Sri Lanka looking to conclude the season on a high note. The Dutch began the day with a strong chance of progressing, but that changed when Bangladesh won the other Group D match, securing the Tigers' place.

The Netherlands made an inspired start in the chase of 202, as openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd squeezed as much out of the Powerplay as possible. O'Dowd was removed in the fifth over before Levitt was stumped on the second-last ball of the sixth. 47/2 was a good return from the Powerplay, though, giving the Netherlands more than a chance.

Control began to change in the seventh over when Vikramjit Singh was withdrawn. Sybrand Engelbrecht took the next over, and Hasaranga got two wickets on the stroke of the innings' halfway, leaving the Dutch considerably behind parity.

The captain struck again in the 12th over, stumping Pringle, completing a five-over spell that yielded five wickets. The Netherlands were 83/7 with eight overs remaining. Captain Scott Edwards did his best to keep the Dutch in contention, scoring 31 runs off 24 balls. His expulsion in the 17th virtually ruined any slim chance the Europeans had.

Sri Lanka finished it up, taking the final wicket two balls later; the Netherlands were all out for 118.

Bangladesh and South Africa advanced from Group D to the World Cup's second round.

Earlier, opting to bowl first, Vivian Kingma gave Sri Lanka an early big blow as he removed Pathum Nissanka for a duck in the very first over of the game.

Sri Lanka made steady progress as the Powerplay unfolded, though, climbing towards 40 in the first five overs, before Paul van Meekeren took a key scalp in the sixth over, ending Kamindu Mendis' innings . The Lions were 45/2 at the six-over mark.

With additional fielders on the rope, Sri Lanka struggled to score runs until two fours in three balls at the end of the ninth over gave them impetus. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva applied pressure, taking them to 74/2 at the halfway point of the innings and creating a solid foundation.

Aryan Dutt was brought back into the attack and the bowler removed well-set batter Mendis for 46. Dhananjaya shifted gears as he hammered Paul van Meekeren for two boundaries and one maximum, gathering 16 runs.

Charith Asalanka then slammed Aryan for one six and boundary in the 14th over of the game. Angelo Mathews hammered Tim Pringle for two maximums and one four, gathering 19 runs. Asalanka smoked back-to-back two sixes before losing his wicket to Logan van Beek for 46.

The 35-run unbeaten partnership off 14 balls between Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga took their team's total to 201/6 in 20 overs.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 201/6 vs Netherlands 85 .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.