e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka T20 team need fine-tuning, says coach Arthur

Sri Lanka T20 team need fine-tuning, says coach Arthur

“Our T20 side is still going to take some fine-tuning and this was amplified against a very strong West Indies team that simply had too much power for us,” Arthur said in a chat with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) media unit.

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:33 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Colombo
Sri Lankan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur
Sri Lankan cricket team coach Mickey Arthur (AP)
         

Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 squad needs some adjustments, said coach Mickey Arthur, who will be overseeing the team’s bid for a second 20-overs World Cup title later this year.

In home fixtures last month, Sri Lanka swept a three-match one-day series against West Indies but lost two Twenty20 Internationals.

“Our T20 side is still going to take some fine-tuning and this was amplified against a very strong West Indies team that simply had too much power for us,” Arthur said in a chat with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) media unit.

“I think the most important thing is building a method to win games based on the resources that you have at your disposal and then making sure that the players are under no illusion as to what that method is based on our strengths,” he said.

The 2014 champions will be chasing their second 20-overs world title in Australia in October-November.

Since Arthur took over in December, Sri Lanka have lost a test series in Pakistan but prevailed in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

A sterner test had awaited them in a two-match home series against England, but that was cancelled last month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was really disappointing not playing the test series against England although this will be played at a later date,” said Arthur, who has also coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

“We had just worked out a brand that we knew would be successful against all teams, and I just hope that the momentum that we had built up will not be lost with our test team when we start up again,” he said.

“We have some very realistic goals with our test team and believe that we have now the players and gameplans to have success both at home and abroad in the future.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
Pak-backed terror module in Afghanistan that targeted India busted, 37 arrested
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
India reports 83 coronavirus deaths, Covid-19 cases climb to 3,577
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Coronavirus: Govt’s 11-point FAQs on PM Modi’s call to switch off lights for 9 mins at 9 pm
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
Spitting in public, chewing tobacco could spread Covid-19, govt warns
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
No evidence of coronavirus being airborne, says ICMR’s top scientist
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
How high-level group formed by govt has stepped up Covid-19 fight
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
Go to balcony & say it to MS: Sachin on ‘strategy change’ in 2011 WC final
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news