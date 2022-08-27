Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: AFG race to 8-wicket win, blow SL away in tournament opener
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Afghanistan dismissed Sri Lanka for just 105 runs after which they chased down the target with nearly 10 overs to spare.
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Afghanistan established their dominance and hardly ever took their foots off the throats of the Sri Lankans. Sri Lanka, who are technically hosting this tournament, had some reprieve during a 44-run stand between Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. They were eventually blown away for just 105 runs. Afghanistan then put on a masterclass of chasing down a small total quickly and positioning themselves well for net run rate. They chased it down with eight wickets and won the match with just one ball under 10 overs to spare.
Aug 27, 2022 10:19 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
And they have done so with nearly 10 overs to spare. Some sweet NRR rewards for Afghanistan and NRR curses for Sri Lanka to deal with for the rest of the tournament. Regardless of what they do after this in this group stage, this result will always hang over all of it. Afghanistan showed exactly how to smash down a tiny target in a tournament today and this is almost a statement win.
Aug 27, 2022 10:10 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: 100 up for Afghanistan
And it has come in just 8.3 overs. They need six runs to win off, wait for it, 69 balls. Afghanistan have a very good chance of winning this, you know.
Aug 27, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: GONE! The Gurbaz show ends
That's the end of a brilliant innings that might just give Afghanistan a major boost in the net run rate race. Wanindu Hasaranga does his unique celebration rather sheepishly after Gurbaz strides down the track to him, misses the googly completely and sees the ball hit the stumps unimpeded.
Gurbaz b Hasaranga 40 (18), Afghanistan 83/1 in 6.1 overs
Aug 27, 2022 09:56 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: 21 runs in the 5th over!
This game might just be over before the first 10 overs of the Afghanistan innings. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has raced to 34 off 15 balls, Afghanistan 62/0 after 5 overs
Aug 27, 2022 09:53 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: BACK TO BACK SIXES!
20-year-old Rahmanullah Gurbaaz leading the way for Afghanistan. He starts the fifth over with two back to back sixes. One over deep backward square, then the next straight over the bowler's head.
Aug 27, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Afghanistan 41/0 in 4 overs
Afghanistan's batting is just as efficient as their bowling and fielding thus far. Hazratullah Zazai ends the 4th over with a six
Aug 27, 2022 09:41 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022 Live: Afghanistan off to steady start
Theekshana bowls it down the leg side and it goes past Kusal Mendis as well. A couple of more runs to Afghanistan. Four runs from the second over.
AFG 15-0
Aug 27, 2022 09:38 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Gurbaz survives LBW scare
Maheesh Theekshana comes into the attack and traps Gurbaz on the very first delivery... but wait! Afghanistan challenge the decision and it's going down the leg. Gurbaz survives!
Gurbaz shuffled across to sweep but missed. Luckily, it was missing the leg-stump.
AFG 11-0
Aug 27, 2022 09:33 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Five wides
Madushanka bowls it down the leg side and the keeper can't get a hand to it! Five wides to Afghanistan in the very first over.
AFG 7-0
Aug 27, 2022 09:32 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Afghanistan need 106 runs to win
Hazratullah Zazai and Gurbaz start for Afghanistan, Dilshan Madushanka opens the attack for Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan need 106 runs to win in 20 overs
Aug 27, 2022 09:19 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka 105 all out in 19.4 overs
Farooqi gets his third, cleans up Karunaratne to end the Sri Lankan innings. Karunaratne has played a valiant knock here, taking his team past the 100-run mark but Sri Lanka will need to pull off a monumental bowling effort here to defend this. Afghanistan have been almost flawless, let's see how their batting fairs.
Aug 27, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka 99/9
Chamika Karunaratne playing a valuable hand here, having scored 25 runs so far with number 11 Dilshan Madushanka. Their partnership is already Sri Lanka's second highest of the match. It has been that kind of an innings.
Aug 27, 2022 08:55 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: OUT!
Catching practice for Najibullah Zadran at slips as Pathirana falls to a swipe, a shot he has been trying repeatedly throughout his stay at the crease.
Pathirana c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi 5 (12), SL 75/9 in 15 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:45 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: GONE! BACK TO BACK RUN OUTS!
Sri Lanka are a-collapsin' here. Another ridiculous attempt at a single, no run there in any form of cricket in the world. The keeper has all the time in the world to whip off the bails and Theekshana goes. Sri Lanka committing hara-kiri.
Theekshana run out (Rahmanullah Gurbaz) 0 (0), Sri Lanka 69/8 in 12.3 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: OUT! RUN OUT NOW!
A mix-up, the last thing Sri Lanka wanted, and a brilliant throw from Nabi and Rajapaksa is the man who has to go.
Rajapaksa run out (Mohammad Nabi) 38 (29), Sri Lanka 69/7 in 12.2 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:34 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: GONE! Bad to worse for SL
Nabi strikes first ball after drinks, Shanaka gone for a golden duck. He dangles his bat outside off stump and gets an edge to the keeper, who did well to make the tiny, split second adjustment to take the catch from point blank range. Sri Lanka are six down and Rashid Khan has bowled just one over for no wicket!
Shanaka c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mohammad Nabi 0 (1) Sri Lanka 64/6 in 10.1 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:32 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka 64/5 in 10 overs
Credit where its due for Afghanistan. There has been one dropped catch but apart from that, they have been on point throughout. However, it has to be said that Sri Lanka have been undone by a combination of poor batting and sheer bad luck.
Aug 27, 2022 08:27 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: OUT!
Another one falls and Wanindu Hasaranga will be disappointed with himself for that. He has been heaving since arriving at the crease with seemingly no control at all and this time he falls. He skies it straight down the throat of mid-on where Afghanistan captain Nabi makes no mistake.
Hasaranga c Mohammad Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 (8), Sri Lanka 60/5 in 9.2 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: GONE! Partnership broken!
Mujeeb-ur-Rahman gets the breakthrough! Gunnathilaka brings out the reverse sweep, connects well but hits it straight to point! 44-run stand between Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka ends.
Gunathilaka c Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 (17), Sri Lanka 49/4 after 7.2 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:16 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Some more confusion from officials!
Some more drama. Afghanistan appeal for caught behind down the leg side but the umpore ends up signalling a wide! Mohammad Nabi, the bowler and the captain, straightaway goes upstairs. But there is nothing on ultraedge and so the batter survives, but then the umpire also signals the end of the over which means that the wide has been revoked? But the run remains added! Scratch that, the run has now been taken off so Sri Lanka have not reached their team 50! Quite bizarre this from the officials.
Aug 27, 2022 08:13 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: 20 runs off the 6th over!
Gunathilaka and Rajapaksa make the powerplay a little better for Sri Lanka. Rajapaksa hits back to back fours off the last two balls while Gunathilaka hit another boundary in the over after his scoop.
Sri Lanka 41/3 after 6 overs
Aug 27, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: FOUR! What a shot!
Gunathilaka with the scoop! Azmatullah Omarzai has been brought on and Gunathilaka nails the shot to send it to the boundary behind the keeper.
Aug 27, 2022 08:00 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka 18/3 in 4 overs
Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka providing some reprieve for the embattled Sri Lankans. Rajapaksha, who had set the IPL on fire earlier this year with the Punjab Kings, hits the first six of the innings off the second ball of the over straight down the ground, one of the longer parts of the field. Gunathilaka then ends the over with a four.
Aug 27, 2022 07:50 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: GONE! BIZARRE DECISION FROM 3RD UMPIRE!
The Sri Lankan dressing room all hold their hands up in disbelief. That is quite an extraordinary situation. A shout for an edge behind, the umpire raises his finger and Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates. But batter Pathum Nissanka takes the review. There is no visible flicker on ultra edge but the third umpire ends up giving it out anyway! Nissanka can't believe it. He stands there for a few seconds utterly stunned before dragging himself off the field. Drama already and we are hardly past the first two overs of the Asia Cup.
Nissanka c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq 3 (7), Sri Lanka 5/3 in 2 overs
Aug 27, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: OUT! BACK TO BACK WICKETS!
Another appeal for LBW and another wicket! No reviews burned this time. Length ball directed outside off and zipping in. It whizzes past the inside edge and hits Charith Asalanka in front of off stump.
Asalanka lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0 (1), Sri Lanka 3/2 after 1 over
Aug 27, 2022 07:38 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: GONE! Sri Lanka lose an early one!
How about that. Brilliant delivery from Farooqi that hits Mendis on the back pad and the umpire lifts his finger. Mendis takes the review and replays show that he was plumb. So that's their opener and a review gone for Sri Lanka. Not the start they would have dreamed of to say the least.
Mendis lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 (4), Sri Lanka 3/1 off 0.5 overs
Aug 27, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's Asia Cup history
With due respect to Afghanistan, it is rather sad that Sri Lanka are not outright favourites in this match. India are the record winners of the Asia Cup, having won it seven times but Sri Lanka are not too far behind, having won it five times. They first won it in 1986, in a tournament that was only played between Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with the latter yet to be a full member of the ICC at the time. Over the years, legendary names like Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralidharan, Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda De Silva, Lasith Malinga and Rangana Herath have helped them to four more titles. Sri Lanka are the only team apart from India to have defended their Asia Cup title, having won back to back titles in 2004 and 2008. Marvan Atapattu was the captain in 2004 while Jayawardene led them in 2008.
Aug 27, 2022 07:26 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: National anthems
The national anthems are being played in the stadium. A sizeable support for Afghanistan in the stadium and they sing their anthem at the top of their voices. It really is time for the Asia Cup.
Aug 27, 2022 07:17 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: What the captains said
Nabi says "fresh pitch, no cricket in Dubai for a while so we are taking a chance. In the middle we have allrounders as well." As for Shanaka, he says Sri Lanka "would've bowled first as well. Two new pacers Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka will make their debuts."
Aug 27, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: TOSS ALERT!
Aghanistan have won the toss and, you guessed it, opted to chase.
Aug 27, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka full squad
Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Aug 27, 2022 06:55 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Afghanistan full squad
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Aug 27, 2022 06:46 PM IST
Asia Cup 2022: Minutes away from toss
The toss had a ridiculously outsized effect on the 2021 IPL and 2021 T20 World Cup, both of which were held in the UAE. The teams that batted second, tended to win the match, as shown by Australia, who chased all the way through and won their first T20 World Cup title. It looks like it will be pretty much the same case this year as well in the Asia Cup.
Aug 27, 2022 06:34 PM IST
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup: Hosts Sri Lanka
The tumultuous political and economic situation in Sri Lanka had led to the Asian Cricket Council that it was safer to shift the tournament to the United Arab Emirates. Sri Lanka retain their hosting rights though. They had hosted a full bilateral tour against Australia succesfully in a period when the situation in the country was arguably at its most chaotic but a multi-tournament is always a different scale.
Aug 27, 2022 06:20 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Hello and welcome!
It's Asia Cup time! First up, it is the hosts and five-time champions Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka, against the ultimate T20 wildcards, Afghanistan. If you are confused by why Sri Lanka have been called ‘hosts’ in the title, it is not a typo. Sri Lanka are indeed hosting this tournament in the UAE, just as India hosted the T20 World Cup in the country last year. We will get into why that is happening later, but for now, let's hope that the tournament is a success and it helps out Sri Lanka Cricket in whichever way it can in these troubled times for the proud country.