Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: AFG race to 8-wicket win, blow SL away in tournament opener

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Afghanistan established their dominance and hardly ever took their foots off the throats of the Sri Lankans. Sri Lanka, who are technically hosting this tournament, had some reprieve during a 44-run stand between Danushka Gunathilaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. They were eventually blown away for just 105 runs. Afghanistan then put on a masterclass of chasing down a small total quickly and positioning themselves well for net run rate. They chased it down with eight wickets and won the match with just one ball under 10 overs to spare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON