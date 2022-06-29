Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS trail by 114 runs vs SL

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia posted 98 for three in 25 overs at Stumps to trail by 114 runs against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of their ongoing first Test match at Galle International Stadium in Galle, on Wednesday. Responding to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 212, the visitors lost crucial wickets with David Warner (25), Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) departing for the pavilion. Usman Khawaja (47*) and Travis Head (6*) will resume batting on Day 2 and will seek some momentum. Earlier a knock of 58 runs off 59 balls by Niroshan Dickwella helped the hosts reach 212 in 59 overs.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

