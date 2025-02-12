Explore
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 12, 2025 9:03 AM IST
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start on 12 Feb 2025 at 10:00 AM
    Venue : R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

    Sri Lanka squad -
    Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
    Australia squad -
    Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 9:03 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

    Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
    1st ODI of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

