Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL look to keep momentum intact against inconsistent BAN

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Two of Asia's most dynamic cricketing nations, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, are set to meet again in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Saturday, with records and hopes on the line. Sri Lanka aim for their 13th consecutive ODI win, edging closer to the Australian team's remarkable 21-game unbeaten streak in 2003. Meanwhile, Bangladesh seek consistency in both batting and bowling to secure their spot in the final. Sri Lanka have already handed them a defeat in the group stage, restricting Bangladesh to 165 and easily achieving a 5-wicket victory during the chase. Furthermore, Bangladesh faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of Pakistan in their first match of the Super 4 stage, and another loss on Saturday would all but end their hopes to make it to the final of the continental event. Rain is likely to hamper the proceedings, however, which can make things difficult for both sides throughout the clash.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: SL vs BAN Live Updates(AP)