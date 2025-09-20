Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup 2025: BAN face rematch against red-hot SL to kick off Super 4s

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: SL vs BAN Super 4 Match: The group stage of Asia Cup 2025 is through, and there is no rest as the next phase of this tournament begins fast on its heels. The slate is wiped clean, the four frontrunners for the tournament advance for a round-robin battle of their own – and this is where things really well and truly start to get interesting. It is a repeat of the matchups we had last weekend, with India and Pakistan facing off in the Sunday marquee – but before we can get there lies a very appetising teaser-trailer, a curtain-raiser for this segment of this tournament, as red-hot Sri Lanka try to keep their strong form going against a spirited Bangladesh unit in this rematch....Read More

Sri Lanka were playing like the second best team in the tournament through a tricky group stage phase, with their top order batting and their bowling in particular clicking in sensational style and to great effect. The middle order was a concern heading into their last match vs Afghanistan with elimination at stake, but the likes of Charith Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis played the sort fo quick cameo innings that are crucial in this format of the game. With Pathum Nissanka in good touch, Kusal Mendis finding runs, Wanindu Hasaranga looking in top form with the ball, and Nuwan Thushara enjoying a breakout tournament with his exciting slinging action, there is plenty to like about this Sri Lankan team.

Down the other end are Bangladesh, once upon a time fierce rivals of these very Lankans, in an era where any contest between the pair was filled with hostility and aggression. Bangladesh are trying to turn a new leaf in T20I cricket, trying to catch up with the times and the demands that this tournament presents. Their mantra is now to go hard at the top with new-look openers, while their pace attack has come along a fair way and has plenty of weapons to try and make an impact. They did lose to Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, in fairly confident fashion, and will be aching to find their revenge and stake a claim for themselves as a true contender in this tournament.

Both teams travel to Dubai, which has been slow, low, and spin-friendly to the extreme. Sri Lanka have the big names like Hasaranga when it comes to taking advantage of that, but what Bangladesh have going for them is plenty of experience on surfaces that are exactly like the one Dubai has offered. Can they use that to their advantage? Their spinners will need to be on point against a Sri Lankan batting group which has been sensational so far this tournament, particularly against spin-bowlers, and show themselves to be capable of producing threat without leaking runs through the middle overs.

Plenty rides on this result: the winner will set themselves up with a good chance of progressing to the final early on, confident that they can take on Pakistan even if India might provide a tougher time. Sri Lanka in particular look to be in supreme form, and are favourites going into this one. Can Bangladesh stop them in their tracks in Dubai, or will the Lankan train keep rolling on?