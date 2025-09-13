Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup: Defending Asian T20 champions begin campaign with heated rivalry match

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Asia Cup 5th T20I, SL vs BAN: When you think of the most heated, hostile rivalries in the last decade of world cricket, it might not be the Ashes which takes precedence over all else. It might not even be the eternal rivalry between India and Pakistan which takes headlines whenever a game rolls around. In terms of pure animosity and two teams going at each other with their teeth bared, no game has produced as much drama and aggression as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh....Read More

As they go head to head at Asia Cup 2025, there is plenty at stake. They have both been drawn into Group B, as close to a group of death as is possible in this Asia Cup. Both teams will have designs on winning this group while competing against the always-dangerous Afghanistan, and using that to boost any potential title hopes. It won’t be an easy process: all three teams are capable of beating each of the others, which means any loss will be felt heavily.

Sri Lanka are the defending champions of this format in the Asia Cup, having sparked a big result in the 2022 tournament. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are a decade on from when they were inches from winning it against India and Pakistan both. Now, the Tigers are a much-upgraded unit, with power high up their order and something approaching express pace to support their spin proficiency. In Abu Dhabi, runs will be on offer, and this will be an appetising prospect for the top order batters on each side.

Bangladesh might be slight favourites from the off: they beat Sri Lanka in a series away from home two months ago, winning 2-1 in that series. On top of that, they also have started off their tournament with a comfortable if slightly extra-safe victory over Hong Kong two nights ago. With that being the case, Bangladesh will know that a win here essentially pushes them through to the Super 4s with a game in hand. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will want to drag the Tigers back, and push themselves into the conversation with Afghanistan and Bangladesh already on the board with wins, as they finally get their defence on the way.

After a tournament that hasn’t thrown up any surprises thus far, the promise for drama in this game is high. Will the Lions and the Tigers produce a classic to bring this Asia Cup to life as a big rivalry weekend begins?