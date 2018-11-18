Sri Lanka vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5, Highlights from Pallekele: England seal series

As it happened: Jack Leach picked up 5 wickets in the second innings and was ably assisted by Moeen Ali, who bagged 4 wickets as England beat Sri Lanka by 57 runs to win the series. Angelo Mathews was the star with the bat for Sri Lanka, but then his dismissal after tea on day 4 hastened the end for Sri Lanka. The spinners dominated the Test match as the pitch had plenty of assistance. The joys of Test cricket!

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 09:55 IST