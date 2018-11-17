Sri Lanka vs England Live Cricket Updates 2nd Test Day 4: ENG in control

Live Updates: Joe Root smashed 124 and Ben Foakes again hit valuable tail end runs to put England in command of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Friday. England reached 324 for nine -- a second innings lead of 278 -- when bad light stopped play for the day at Kandy. Foakes was batting on 51 alongside James Anderson on four. Sri Lanka need to win to stay alive in the three-match series after England took a 1-0 lead in Galle with a 211-run win.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 09:34 IST