SL vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts, Sri Lanka start their World Cup campaign against Ireland

Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026. While India have already started their campaign yesterday, Sri Lanka's campaign gets on the way today against Ireland.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Tonight’s sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 puts Sri Lanka and Ireland in a straight-up early statement game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For the hosts, it’s about setting a tone at home: start crisp, squeeze with spin, and avoid the kind of sloppy chase that turns a group-stage night into a week-long headache. For Ireland, it’s the opposite mission — hang around, keep the scoreboard moving, and wait for one chaotic over to flip the script....Read More
These are the games that look routine on the schedule and then quietly decide who spends the next ten days doing calculator math. Conditions here typically reward discipline more than drama: hard lengths, smart match-ups, and the courage to take singles when the boundary isn’t gifting itself. Watch how Sri Lanka manage the middle overs with their spinners, and how Ireland pace the powerplay without spending all their intent in five minutes.
Squads:
Sri Lanka Squad
Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan
Ireland Squad
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka's key men
For Sri Lanka, this match and a big chunk of their campaign - starts with Pathum Nissanka setting the powerplay tempo without gifting early wickets, because the middle overs in Colombo can turn into quick sand. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka are the bridge: if they win overs 7-15, Sri Lanka get to control the game, not chase it. With the ball, the campaign hinges on Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana squeezing and striking on a surface that rewards spin, while Matheesha Pathirana and Dusmantha Chameera own the hard overs.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Ireland's build-up form
Ireland have arrived with momentum on their side. Their pre-tournament in Dubai was productive - a stretch where they banked four wins in five games, including a strong showing against United Arab Emirates that underlined their powerplay intent and bowling discipline. The only catch? Colombo weather. Their only warm-up match against Pakistan was abandoned without a toss due to rain, costing them match-time just days before the opener. So the form looks encouraging, but the sharpness has to come quickly, because group-stage freebies don't exist here.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka's form
Sri Lanka's lead-in has been bumpy but useful. In the January tune-up against Pakistan, they lost the opener at Dambulla, had the second game washed out, then hit back in a rain-reduced decider to leave the three-match series shared at 1-1. The bigger alarm came days before the World Cup: a 0-3 home sweep by England on turning pitches, where batting depth and death execution were repeatedly exposed. Dasun Shanaka has the armband again, but this time he will hope to give a better show leading his team.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Underdogs are stretching the favourites in this World Cup
Two days in, and the so-called weaker sides have already turned this edition into a stress test. The Netherlands took Pakistan deep in the opener before going down by three wickets with three balls left. The USA then had India wobbling at 77/6, forcing a full-blown rescue act before a 29-run escape. Afghanistan matches New Zealand blow for blow too, piling 182/6 before losing the game by five wickets. In other words: reputation isn't winning moments here - execution is.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Ireland's dangerous CV - They have ruined bigger nights than this
Ireland don't walk into World Cups hoping for a miracle - they have already live a few. They stunned Pakistan in the 2007 ODI World Cup, chased down 327 to beat England in 2011, and hunted down another 300-plus target against West Indies in 2015. Even in T20Is, they have shown they can end a giant's campaign: Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets at the 2022 T20 World Cup and knocked the two-time champions out in the first round. That is the point tonight: if Ireland hang around, one big passage can flip the game - and history says they love that script.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka's upset reminders - why Ireland will fancy a squeeze tonight
Sri Lanka know better than anyone that no game is routine in a World Cup. They have been stung before - rolled for 108 while chasing 164 against Namibia in the 2022 opener - and there's an older scar too, the 2003 ODI World Cup loss to Kenya. Even outside World Cups, they flirted with disaster at the 2023 World Cup Qualifier when Netherlands had them on the mat. Ireland's job tonight is to drag Sri Lanka into that uncomfortable zone. If they do, the crowd goes quiet - and pressure starts talking back.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Ireland's route to T20 World Cup 2026
Ireland didn't need to run the regional-qualifier gauntlet for a sport at the 2026 T20 World Cup. They qualified directly via the ICC Men's T20I team rankings at the 30 June 2024 cut-off, which filled the remaining automatic slots after the 2024 tournament's Supe 8 teams and the two hosts were locked in.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka's route to T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka didn't need a qualifier to book their ticket for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: as co-hosts (with India), they were automatic entrants once the 20-team field was finalised. The rest of the automatic spots came from the 2024 tournament finish and the ICC T20I rankings cut-off, with the remaining teams qualifying through regional pathways.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Ireland's T20 World Cup story
Ireland's T20 WOrld Cup story is built on flashes of chaos and one landmark run: the Super 8s in 2009, still their best finish. They have qualified for every edition since that debut and have kept punching above their weight, including a 2022 campaign that carried them into the main Super 12 phase. Last time out in 2024, results didn't follow, with an early group-stage exit. But Ireland's identity hasn't changed: fearless powerplay intent, relentless hustle in the field, and the belief that one big over can rewrite a night. On their day, they could upset the favourites and drag matches into the chaos phase
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Sri Lanka and their T20 World Cup legacy
Sri Lanka carry proper T20 World Cup pedigree. They reached the final twice before finally lifting the trophy in 2014 - beating India by six wickets in Dhaka to end the nearl tag. That stretch gave them three finals in six years, a rare level of consistency in this tournament. Since then, campaigns have swung between promise and frustration: a semi-final run in 2010, then mixed returns, including an early exit in 2024.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Co-hosts get their campaign on the way
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Match 6 of the T20 World Cup 2026, is set to light up Colombo tonight — and it’s the kind of group game that can quietly shape the rest of the week. Sri Lanka, playing at home at the R Premadasa Stadium, will back their spinners and expect their top order to set the tempo. Ireland, meanwhile, come in with nothing to protect and everything to chase — a dangerous combo in T20 cricket.