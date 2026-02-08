SL vs IRE T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts, Sri Lanka start their World Cup campaign against Ireland

Live

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Dasun Sanaka will be leading Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score: Tonight's sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 puts Sri Lanka and Ireland in a straight-up early statement game at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. For the hosts, it's about setting a tone at home: start crisp, squeeze with spin, and avoid the kind of sloppy chase that turns a group-stage night into a week-long headache. For Ireland, it's the opposite mission — hang around, keep the scoreboard moving, and wait for one chaotic over to flip the script. These are the games that look routine on the schedule and then quietly decide who spends the next ten days doing calculator math. Conditions here typically reward discipline more than drama: hard lengths, smart match-ups, and the courage to take singles when the boundary isn't gifting itself. Watch how Sri Lanka manage the middle overs with their spinners, and how Ireland pace the powerplay without spending all their intent in five minutes. Squads: Sri Lanka Squad Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan Ireland Squad Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

