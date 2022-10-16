Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup Live Updates: Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia eye strong finish after shaky start

Sri Lanka take on Namibia in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, unlike the other sub-continent giants, will look to seal a berth in the Super 12 and their challenges begins against a spirited Namibian unit. SL captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl. Follow the live updates below.

10:45 AM - Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia are hoping to set a respectable target for Sri Lanka in the World Cup opener. Wiese was handed a first-ball duck by Theekshana in the 15th over. NAM 95-6 after 15 overs.

10:32 AM - Baard has decided to put up a fight against the Sri Lankan bowlers. He moves to 23 off 20 balls as Namibia have bounce back quite remarkably. NAM 78-4 after 12 overs.

10:20 AM - OUT! Hasaranga has removed Erasmus. Jan Frylinck is the next batter in as Namibia have lost their 4th wicket in the 12th over. Erasmus c Gunathilaka b Hasaranga 20(24).

10:12 AM - A crucial partnership to recover from an awful start is all Namibia need right now. Erasmus and Baard have been watchful so far following the end of the 1st powerplay. NAM 56/3 after 9 overs.

10:00 AM - Gerhard Erasmus and Stephan Baard will need to stage a comeback for Namibia. Earlier, Chameera bagged a wicket on the second ball following his return to international cricket after an injury. NAM 43/3 after 6 overs.

9:45 AM - 3 overs gone, Namibia have reached 16/2. This time, it's Pramod Madushan with the wicket as he sends back Divan la Cock for a run-a ball 9.

9:35 AM - OUT! Sri Lanka strike early. Dushmantha Chameera out caught by Pramod Madushan. Timely breakthrough for the Lankans. Namibia 6/1 after 1.2 overs.

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

