Saturday, Aug 24, 2019

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 live scorecard and commentary

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test day 3 through our live scorecard and commentary

cricket Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Day 2 Report:

Trent Boult and Tim Southee led New Zealand’s charge against Sri Lanka on day two of the rain-hit second Test in Colombo on Friday. The pacemen claimed two wickets each as Sri Lanka reached 144 for six at lunch when rain came down and no further play was possible.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 12:20 IST

