Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Co-hosts on brink of elimination battle for survival vs power-packed NZ

SL vs NZ Super Eights Live Score: Dasun Shanaka hopes to lead Sri Lanka to the semifinals.

SL vs NZ Super Eights Live Score: Group 2 in the Super Eights stage is beginning to take shape after England beat Pakistan in yesterday evening's match, and today's contest between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be set to provide a good idea of who the favourites to progress are when we enter the last round of this stage. At the moment, Sri Lanka's batting collapse at the hands of England leaves them rooted to the bottom of Group 2 with work to do on home turf. New Zealand had no result in their opening contest, currently on one point, and hoping to ensure that they don't need to rely on other results to seal progress later in the week. England are already through on four points, and Sri Lanka could be going home today with a loss. That would also put New Zealand in a strong position for qualification, but by no means would be a guarantee. A Sri Lankan win, however, puts them onto 2 points ahead of the Kiwis and Pakistan on one, and suddenly makes their game against Pakistan later on a virtual quarterfinal, with all three teams in the running still in with a chance of qualification based on net run-rate. In the game itself, Sri Lanka will want to ensure that the same batting calamity that hurt them last time out doesn't return. With New Zealand's power and depth, Sri Lanka will need to be up to the challenge with confidence low after consecutive losses. Squads: Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Kusal Perera (wk). New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie ...Read More

