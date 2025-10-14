Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where to watch SL W vs NZ W live on TV, online

In nearly similar conditions last year in the UAE, New Zealand were crowned the Women's T20 World Cup winners. However, the Sophie Devine-led side has struggled thus far in the ongoing ODI World Cup, with losses against Australia and South Africa in their first two matches. Although they did bounce back in the third match, beating Bangladesh by 100 runs, and the win should be enough to motivate them to emulate the same result when they take on Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025

New Zealand are one of the contenders for the semifinal round of the World Cup, but unbeaten England and Australia have already nudged ahead in the race, along with South Africa, who have lost just one of their four games. However, India's twin losses against the Proteas and the Aussies, which means New Zealand remain in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the points table, having yet to register a win in the tournament thus far. While they lost to India and England, their game against Australia was washed out.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand:

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The ISri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Tuesday, October 14 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

