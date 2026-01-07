Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: SL, PAK eye strong start in vital T20 World Cup dress rehearsal

Live

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score, SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka face Pakistan in a three-match T20I series.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score, SL vs PAK: Gearing up for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka hosts Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, which serves as a litmus test for both sides. The ICC showpiece event is set to begin on February 7, and Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the tournament's opening match. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play their entire group and Super 8 fixtures on the island (that is, if they qualify for the Super 8 stage). The first T20I will be held in Dambulla, and fans will be hoping for an entertaining encounter. If Pakistan reach the semi-finals or final at the T20 World Cup, their matches will once again be held in Sri Lanka. The series will serve as a vital dress rehearsal, helping fans gauge their teams' preparations. Captained by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan is in decent form and has won a home tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe recently. But Agha hasn't been in good form. He has also never played a T20I in Sri Lanka. Against the Lankans, his batting figures are average; he has a strike rate of 126, with 82 runs from four innings. Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan was a complete disaster. Many players wanted to return home, and skipper Charith Asalanka had to leave due to illness. Since then, the selection panel has changed, and Dasun Shanaka is the skipper. Shanaka will be key for the hosts, striking at 120 at No. 6. Shadab Khan has returned to action after recovering from shoulder surgery. He last played for the national team in June 2025. Follow key moments from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score: Shadab Khan expected to return to action for Pakistan

