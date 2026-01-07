Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: SL, PAK eye strong start in vital T20 World Cup dress rehearsal
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20 Live Score, SL vs PAK: The three-match series will serve as a vital dress rehearsal for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan ahead of the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup. The first T20I between SL and PAK will take place in Dambulla on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score, SL vs PAK: Gearing up for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka hosts Pakistan in a three-match T20I series, which serves as a litmus test for both sides. The ICC showpiece event is set to begin on February 7, and Pakistan will face the Netherlands in the tournament's opening match. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will play their entire group and Super 8 fixtures on the island (that is, if they qualify for the Super 8 stage). The first T20I will be held in Dambulla, and fans will be hoping for an entertaining encounter. If Pakistan reach the semi-finals or final at the T20 World Cup, their matches will once again be held in Sri Lanka....Read More
The series will serve as a vital dress rehearsal, helping fans gauge their teams' preparations. Captained by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan is in decent form and has won a home tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe recently. But Agha hasn't been in good form. He has also never played a T20I in Sri Lanka. Against the Lankans, his batting figures are average; he has a strike rate of 126, with 82 runs from four innings.
Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan was a complete disaster. Many players wanted to return home, and skipper Charith Asalanka had to leave due to illness. Since then, the selection panel has changed, and Dasun Shanaka is the skipper. Shanaka will be key for the hosts, striking at 120 at No. 6. Shadab Khan has returned to action after recovering from shoulder surgery. He last played for the national team in June 2025.
Follow key moments from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Score:
- Shadab Khan expected to return to action for Pakistan
- Sri Lanka face Pakistan in three-match T20I series
Shanaka handed SL captaincy
Sri Lanka will be led by Shanaka, who has been handed the captaincy. Speaking ahead of the match, he said, "Our top order has done well in the last few series, but we need to sort out the middle order."
Pitch report
The pitch in Dambulla is batting-friendly and we can expect some rain tonight. But it won't be that bad that it will wash out the game.
SL squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera
PAK squad
Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed
Hello and welcome everyone!
The three-match T20I series will serve as a litmus test for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Sri Lanka have been woeful lately, and under a new selection panel, they will looking for a fresh chapter ahead of the T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Pakistan are in good form, and will aim to carry that in this series.

Stay tuned folks! The first T20I is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST!
Stay tuned folks! The first T20I is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and toss will be held at 6:30 PM IST!