Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Pallekele: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:27 IST

Toss: West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka. The visitors won the first T20I by 25 runs and will be eager to clinch the two-match series. As for the hosts, they will be hopeful of levelling the series. Sri Lanka had earlier won the ODI series 3-1.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c), Lakshan Sandakan

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell