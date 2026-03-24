Srikkanth makes it clear on MS Dhoni’s role at CSK: ‘Sanju Samson can take gloves when required but…’

Former India skipper Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged Chennai Super Kings to continue with MS Dhoni behind the stumps and avoid rushing into handing the gloves to Sanju Samson. CSK made a bold call in the trade window, bringing in Samson while parting ways with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. With Dhoni’s future a talking point for a while, the move appears to be one with an eye on what lies ahead, as the former Rajasthan Royals captain is seen as someone who could eventually step into the big shoes at Chennai. MS Dhoni will return for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. (PTI)

Srikkanth backed Dhoni to continue as CSK's first-choice wicketkeeper, stressing that the veteran’s fitness and experience still make him the obvious pick, while Samson can step in only if needed.

"There should be no doubt that MS Dhoni is the keeper. It is an obvious choice. He is a naturally fit cricketer. He is still very slim, so he'll easily manage running between the wickets. At least initially, he should only keep. If he faces any knee issues, Samson can always take the gloves. But Dhoni won't come in as an Impact player," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

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Meanwhile, Samson heads into the T20 World Cup brimming with confidence after a standout role in India’s title run. He piled up 321 runs in five innings, averaging 80.25 at a strike rate touching 200. With 27 fours and 24 sixes, Samson finished as the tournament’s third-highest run-scorer, underlining his impact with both consistency and attacking flair at the top level.

“MS Dhoni still looks extremely fit” Dhoni endured a fairly quiet IPL 2025 campaign, managing 196 runs from 14 games. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter averaged 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17, mostly coming in late down the order to add quick runs in the final overs and provide a late push when needed.

Srikkanth also outlined a clear role for Dhoni in the CSK setup, backing the veteran to continue as a finisher while managing his workload smartly.

"MS Dhoni still looks extremely fit. With him, you can expect two to three sixes. He will come at the end, play three overs, and smash a few sixes. That'll be his role. He won't come in the 15th or 16th over," he stated.