Srikkanth tells Shreyas Iyer not to joke around amid Punjab Kings' lean patch: 'What kind of rubbish thinking is this?'

Shreyas Iyer has suddenly found his captaincy under scrutiny after Punjab Kings’ recent dip in form. The skipper, who guided PBKS to the final last season and also oversaw an unbeaten start of seven matches this year, is now facing criticism following a sharp slump in results. Punjab’s campaign, which began with strong momentum, has derailed with four consecutive defeats, pushing them into a tighter spot in the playoff race.

Shreyas Iyer has been under the scanner as Punjab Kings lost their last four matches.(PTI)

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Questions were raised over Iyer’s tactics during their loss to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium, where PBKS suffered their fourth defeat of the season. The bowling effort came under heavy criticism, with the decision to rely heavily on pacers drawing attention. In particular, Iyer’s choice not to utilise Yuzvendra Chahal in that match became a talking point, with the experienced spinner left unused during a crucial phase of the game. The move has since sparked debate among analysts, adding to the pressure on PBKS as they enter a decisive stage of the tournament.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth did not hold back while reacting to Punjab Kings’ tactical approach in their recent defeat, strongly questioning skipper Iyer’s decision-making, particularly the handling of spin options in the bowling attack.

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{{^usCountry}} "They have to play and bowl their spinners, Chahal and Harpreet Brar. It's high time Shreyas Iyer shows confidence in them. He cannot joke around by not bowling Chahal even one over. What kind of rubbish thinking is this? Can't a primary spinner not bowl two overs on a flat wicket? Chahal has bowled so many times on flat tracks for RCB and won matches for them," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They have to play and bowl their spinners, Chahal and Harpreet Brar. It's high time Shreyas Iyer shows confidence in them. He cannot joke around by not bowling Chahal even one over. What kind of rubbish thinking is this? Can't a primary spinner not bowl two overs on a flat wicket? Chahal has bowled so many times on flat tracks for RCB and won matches for them," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Virat Kohli on stump mic: ‘Ab India ke liye thode he khelna hai’ “Brar has to play in 11 for PBKS” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Virat Kohli on stump mic: ‘Ab India ke liye thode he khelna hai’ “Brar has to play in 11 for PBKS” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Srikkanth continued his criticism of Punjab Kings’ team balance, backing left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar as a must-have option in the XI and urging the team management to show more trust in their spin resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srikkanth continued his criticism of Punjab Kings’ team balance, backing left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar as a must-have option in the XI and urging the team management to show more trust in their spin resources. {{/usCountry}}

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"Brar has to play in the 11 for them. Even in the flattest of wickets, he will not go for more than 35 runs off four overs. He might get you a wicket also if the batter tries to slog him. He's an excellent bowler. The handful of matches he has played, he has been brilliant," said Srikkanth.

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