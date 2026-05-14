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Srikkanth tells Shreyas Iyer not to joke around amid Punjab Kings' lean patch: 'What kind of rubbish thinking is this?'

Kris Srikkanth did not hold back while reacting to Punjab Kings’ tactical approach in their recent defeat, strongly questioning skipper Iyer’s decision-making.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 06:14 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Shreyas Iyer has suddenly found his captaincy under scrutiny after Punjab Kings’ recent dip in form. The skipper, who guided PBKS to the final last season and also oversaw an unbeaten start of seven matches this year, is now facing criticism following a sharp slump in results. Punjab’s campaign, which began with strong momentum, has derailed with four consecutive defeats, pushing them into a tighter spot in the playoff race.

Shreyas Iyer has been under the scanner as Punjab Kings lost their last four matches.(PTI)

Questions were raised over Iyer’s tactics during their loss to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium, where PBKS suffered their fourth defeat of the season. The bowling effort came under heavy criticism, with the decision to rely heavily on pacers drawing attention. In particular, Iyer’s choice not to utilise Yuzvendra Chahal in that match became a talking point, with the experienced spinner left unused during a crucial phase of the game. The move has since sparked debate among analysts, adding to the pressure on PBKS as they enter a decisive stage of the tournament.

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth did not hold back while reacting to Punjab Kings’ tactical approach in their recent defeat, strongly questioning skipper Iyer’s decision-making, particularly the handling of spin options in the bowling attack.

"Brar has to play in the 11 for them. Even in the flattest of wickets, he will not go for more than 35 runs off four overs. He might get you a wicket also if the batter tries to slog him. He's an excellent bowler. The handful of matches he has played, he has been brilliant," said Srikkanth.

 
yuzvendra chahal shreyas iyer punjab kings
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Home / Cricket News / Srikkanth tells Shreyas Iyer not to joke around amid Punjab Kings' lean patch: 'What kind of rubbish thinking is this?'
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